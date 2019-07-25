OpenText Named a Leader in ECM Content Platforms

Analyst Report Highlights Shift to Hybrid Cloud and the Strength of Extended ECM Across all Segments of Content Services for Foundational Repository Services

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced Forrester Research, Inc. has named OpenText a leader in The Forrester Wave™: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019, stating, "OpenText leads with solid content services -- accelerating its shift to cloud."

According to Forrester, "OpenText's Extended ECM represents its transition from an ECM suite provider to a content services platform designed for cloud and hybrid deployments. Ongoing modernization – including investments in new user experiences and app development tools – reflects [OpenText's] commitment to a broader enterprise information management strategy, with content being an essential ingredient."

Forrester notes, "Extended ECM is strong across all segments of content services for foundational repository services and collaborative and transactional content services. Strengths include document and records management capabilities and integration with major enterprise apps like SAP and Salesforce."

"Clients needing content services exposed through key business apps, but which also stand alone as a horizontal platform, should shortlist OpenText," the Forrester report says. "Regulated industries or public sector needing flexible cloud and/or hybrid deployment models should evaluate OpenText."

OpenText Content Services help organizations manage, secure and deliver content in context throughout the digital business. Recent announcements – including partnerships with Google Cloud and SAP and product enhancements across the OpenText EIM portfolio – continue to reinforce OpenText leadership.

"OpenText global leadership in Content Services is clear. We continue to innovate on our platform to bring new value to our customers," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP of Engineering, OpenText. "We set the standard for ECM platforms and content-centric industry and line-of-business applications."

OpenText Content Services build on more than 25 years of trusted industry leadership to deliver information governance applications and services for the world's largest and most complex companies.

OpenText Extended ECM offers capabilities to manage content from capture to sharing, collaboration and archiving. Integration with lead enterprise applications such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP®SuccessFactors®, Salesforce®, and Microsoft®Office 365® helps break down information silos across the digital business.

