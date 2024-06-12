OpenText Named a Leader in Two IDC MarketScapes for UEM for SMBs and Client Endpoint Management for Microsoft Windows Devices

WATERLOO, ON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced its position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Software for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51779424, April 2024), and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Microsoft Windows Devices 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51234324, April 2024).

According to the IDC MarketScape for UEM SMBs, "OpenText's UEM product, ZENworks, provides strong device and application management functionality across PC, mobile device, and IoT endpoint form factors, covering all major operating systems. The product emphasizes ease of deployment, integration with a range of other OpenText IT infrastructure software platforms, and user-friendly interfaces."

The report went on to note, "Overall, the acquisition [of Micro Focus] positions ZENworks favorably in the competitive UEM market, particularly in cloud and AI integration, expanding its market opportunities."

"The proliferation of devices and security risks has no doubt been on the rise. Small and medium businesses often struggle with limited resources and a lack of in-house IT cloud expertise to implement and maintain complex solutions to ensure security of their endpoints," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "We are committed to delivering cloud-based unified endpoint management solutions that bring AI capabilities to safeguard endpoints effectively. Helping SMBs adapt to emerging cybersecurity threats while bolstering employee productivity is top of our innovation agenda."

The IDC MarketScape for UEM SMBs specifically noted the following OpenText strengths:

"After the OpenText acquisition, ZENworks is focusing on enhancing cloud capabilities, leveraging OpenText's expertise in cloud services and infrastructure."

"The integration with OpenText's security capabilities (like Webroot, BrightCloud, and Carbonite) enhances ZENworks' endpoint security and backup solutions."

"ZENworks is incorporating AI, aiming to leverage OpenText's AI capabilities, such as natural language processing and predictive analytics, to enhance endpoint management and security."

Modern work has made it essential for organizations to become reliant on remote devices accessing critical data — leaving them exposed to risk and uncertainty. Yet, with a smarter UEM solution, organizations can utilize fewer tools for managing, securing, and monitoring more things, reducing the burden on IT teams while protecting data and reducing costs.

OpenText Endpoint Management and Mobile Security products allow organizations to unify traditional and mobile endpoint device management to reduce license costs, protect the organization, and empower remote workers. IT teams can manage, secure, protect, back up, and analyze endpoint devices anywhere. OpenText ZENworks provides a unified solution that allows organizations to leverage modern and traditional device management within a single pane of glass to manage, secure, protect, backup and analyze their endpoint devices.

Learn more and access an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software for SMBs 2024 Vendor Assessment here.

