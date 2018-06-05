OpenText Receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award: SAP Solution Extension Partner of the Year

"OpenText is honored to have received SAP's top partner award. This is a reflection of the incredible value both SAP and OpenText are bringing to the new CEO agenda for the intelligent and connected enterprise," said Mark J. Barrenechea, Vice Chair, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "At OpenText, we are committed to long-term innovation on SAP platforms to revolutionize businesses, drive strategic change, and to make the digital and cognitive eras a reality."

The SAP Solution Extensions Partner of the Year award recognizes an SAP partner for its development of an SAP Solution Extensions as a leading-edge complementary software technology. The winning partner is selected on the basis of its technology innovation, market impact, and demonstration of customer impact.

By working together, OpenText and SAP have enabled customers to make dramatic improvements across their organizations. By turning data into insight, OpenText and SAP have enabled organizations to discover, manage and deliver business information to spur growth and innovation and decrease time to competitive advantage.

"The open partner ecosystem of SAP has more depth, talent and expertise than any ever created in the technology industry," said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. "I could not be prouder of OpenText who earned this prestigious recognition for their commitment to our customers."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP's partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals. Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Fla. on June 4. The SAP Global Partner Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP and ASUG June 5-7.

For more information on the SAP and OpenText partnership, click here.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

