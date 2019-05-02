OpenText Receives 2019 SAP® Pinnacle Award SAP Solution Extension Partner of the Year

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced that it has received a 2019 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the SAP Solution Extension Partner of the Year, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 30 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators.

"To maintain a vibrant ecosystem around the intelligent enterprise, SAP focuses on our partners and their ability to provide greater value to our customers," said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. "Our partners – big and small – create innovative, inspiring solutions and services that make business better and help customers transform into intelligent enterprises. Congratulations to OpenText, and all of the SAP Pinnacle Award winners. Like the old saying goes: Teamwork makes the dream work. Thanks to our partners who help make it happen."

"OpenText and SAP have partnered for more than 25 years. Together we have thousands of customers and millions of end users who inspire new ways to work and deliver measurable business outcomes by integrating OpenText and SAP software," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "We are honored to receive a Pinnacle Award for the 12th consecutive year, and even more excited to continue working together to help our mutual customers to transform into Industry 4.0."

The SAP Solution Extension Partner of the Year award recognizes an SAP partner for its development of an SAP Solution Extension as a leading-edge complementary software technology. The winning partner is selected on the basis of its technology innovation, market impact, and demonstration of customer impact.

OpenText has been an SAP solution extension partner for more than 10 years, delivering a breadth of leading solutions which are highly integrated to SAP solutions and deliver to SAP customers an information advantage – for today and into the future. OpenText continues to work with SAP to support key business initiatives, such as SAP S/4HANA® transformations, compelling customer experiences, immersive employee engagement and compliant control of all digital content.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP's partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals. Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Fla. on May 6. The SAP Global Partner Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP and ASUG May 7-9.

For more information on the SAP and OpenText partnership, click here or visit us at booth 642 during the SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference.

