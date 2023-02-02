OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Record Q2 Revenues Powered by Cloud Revenue Growth and Continued Strong Cloud Bookings

Eight Consecutive Quarters of Cloud Organic Growth

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Highlights

Annual Recurring Revenues represent 81% of Total Revenues

Total revenues of $897 million , up 2.4% Y/Y or up 7.8% in constant currency

, up 2.4% Y/Y or up 7.8% in constant currency Annual recurring revenues (ARR) of $725 million , up 3.6% Y/Y or up 8.7% in constant currency

, up 3.6% Y/Y or up 8.7% in constant currency Cloud revenues of $409 million , up 12.0% Y/Y or up 16.0% in constant currency

, up 12.0% Y/Y or up 16.0% in constant currency Eight consecutive quarters of cloud organic and ARR organic growth in constant currency

Strong quarterly enterprise cloud bookings (1) of $144.7 million , up 12% Y/Y

of , up 12% Y/Y Operating cash flows of $195 million and free cash flows (3) of $163 million

and free cash flows of TTM operating cash flows (2) of $903 million and TTM free cash flows (2)(3) of $778 million

of and TTM free cash flows of GAAP-based net income of $258 million , up 192.7% Y/Y, margin of 28.8%, up 1,870 basis points Y/Y, including $172 million of pretax unrealized gains on mark-to-market valuations related to derivative transactions in connection with the Micro Focus acquisition

, up 192.7% Y/Y, margin of 28.8%, up 1,870 basis points Y/Y, including of pretax unrealized gains on mark-to-market valuations related to derivative transactions in connection with the Micro Focus acquisition Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $341 million , margin of 38.0% and TTM Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3) of $1,243 million , margin of 35.2%

of , margin of 38.0% and TTM Adjusted EBITDA of , margin of 35.2% GAAP-based diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 , Non-GAAP diluted EPS (3) of $0.89

, Non-GAAP diluted EPS of Completed offering of $1 billion Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and $3.585 billion Acquisition Term Loan Amendment as part of Micro Focus acquisition financing

Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and Acquisition Term Loan Amendment as part of Micro Focus acquisition financing Closed acquisition of Micro Focus on January 31, 2023

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the second quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"OpenText delivered a superb second quarter with strong cloud bookings and revenues, establishing our eighth consecutive quarter of cloud organic and ARR organic growth in constant currency," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Customers embraced our Cloud Editions as reflected with Cloud revenues of $409 million, growing 12.0% year-over-year or 16.0% in constant currency. Total revenues were $897 million, growing 2.4% year-over-year or 7.8% in constant currency and Annual recurring revenues were $725 million, growing 3.6% year-over-year or 8.7% in constant currency."

"Customers are looking to gain the Information Advantage and we are excited to expand our offerings with Micro Focus products to include Cybersecurity, Application Automation and Modernization, AI & Analytics, and Digital Operations Management," added Mr Barrenechea. "As one of the world's largest software and cloud businesses, OpenText powers and protects information to elevate every person and every organization to be their best. We welcome Micro Focus customers, partners and employees to OpenText. We expect to have Micro Focus on our operating model within six full quarters or sooner."

"We enter 2023 with tremendous momentum and an expanded Information Management market," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "OpenText's cash flow profile is strong. We remain committed to successfully executing our $400 million cost savings plan and achieving a consolidated net leverage ratio of less than 3x within eight full quarters or sooner."

(1) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the period that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, excluding the impact of Carbonite and Zix. (2) TTM is calculated as Q3FY'22, plus Q4FY'22, plus year-to-date FY'23 included within our current and historical filings on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. (3) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.





Financial Highlights for Q2 Fiscal 2023 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q2 FY'23 Q2 FY'22 $ Change % Change

Q2 FY'23

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $408.7 $364.9 $43.8 12.0 %

$423.2 16.0 %

Customer support 316.5 334.9 (18.4) (5.5) %

337.8 0.9 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $725.2 $699.8 $25.4 3.6 %

$761.0 8.7 %

License 108.0 109.5 (1.5) (1.4) %

114.8 4.8 %

Professional service and other 64.3 67.5 (3.2) (4.8) %

69.2 2.5 %

Total revenues $897.4 $876.8 $20.6 2.4 %

$945.0 7.8 %

GAAP-based operating income $184.7 $192.9 ($8.2) (4.3) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $318.1 $321.8 ($3.7) (1.1) %

$333.2 3.5 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $258.5 $88.3 $170.2 192.7 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.96 $0.32 $0.64 200.0 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.89 $0.89 $— — %

$0.94 5.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $340.9 $343.5 ($2.6) (0.8) %

$356.1 3.7 %

Operating cash flows $195.2 $216.6 ($21.5) (9.9) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $163.0 $206.0 ($43.1) (20.9) %

N/A N/A



Summary of YTD Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'23 YTD FY'22 YTD $ Change % Change

FY'23

YTD in

CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $813.3 $721.5 $91.9 12.7 %

$840.0 16.4 %

Customer support 633.9 670.1 (36.3) (5.4) %

674.6 0.7 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,447.2 $1,391.6 $55.6 4.0 %

$1,514.6 8.8 %

License 170.5 183.0 (12.5) (6.8) %

181.2 (1.0) %

Professional service and other 131.8 134.5 (2.7) (2.0) %

141.0 4.8 %

Total revenues $1,749.5 $1,709.1 $40.4 2.4 %

$1,836.7 7.5 %

GAAP-based operating income $331.0 $375.6 ($44.6) (11.9) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $599.0 $623.8 ($24.8) (4.0) %

$629.5 0.9 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $141.6 $220.2 ($78.7) (35.7) %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.52 $0.81 ($0.29) (35.8) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $1.66 $1.72 ($0.06) (3.5) %

$1.76 2.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $645.0 $666.9 ($21.9) (3.3) %

$675.8 1.3 %

Operating cash flows $327.1 $406.3 ($79.2) (19.5) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $258.6 $369.0 ($110.4) (29.9) %

N/A N/A





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

(2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.

*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.

**Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on February 1, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.24299 per common share. The record date for this dividend is March 3, 2023 and the payment date is March 23, 2023. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

OpenText buys Micro Focus International plc

OpenText completed Notes Offering and Term Loan amendment as part of Micro Focus acquisition financing

Key customer wins in the quarter include: AMD, Baltimore City Council, Barnardo's, DataExpert, Lear Corporation, Los Alamos National Laboratory of the U.S. Department of Energy, Marks & Spencer, Matmut, Nebraska Furniture Mart, NIB Holdings Limited, Royal Bank of Canada , RR Donnelley, Transport for London and U.S. Defense Health Agency

, RR Donnelley, Transport for and U.S. Defense Health Agency OpenText to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell in Ottawa on February 3, 2023

on OpenText has partnered with Allstate Identity Protection to offer identity protection services to Webroot customers

OpenText achieves FedRAMP "In Process" designation for its OpenText Cloud for Government offering

OpenText next level Managed Detection and Response offerings recognized in the 2022 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations for Managed Services

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q2 FY'23 Q1 FY'23 Q2 FY'22 % Change

(Q2 FY'23 vs

Q1 FY'23)

% Change

(Q2 FY'23 vs

Q2 FY'22)

Revenue (millions) $897.4 $852.0 $876.8 5.3 %

2.4 %

GAAP-based gross margin 70.8 % 69.7 % 70.2 % 110 bps 60 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.0 % 75.2 % 76.4 % 80 bps (40) bps GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted $0.96 ($0.43) $0.32 (323.3) %

200.0 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.89 $0.77 $0.89 15.6 %

— %





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

(2) Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.opentext.com and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations .

A replay of the call will be available beginning February 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 16, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9718 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 (Fiscal 2023) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, intention to maintain a dividend program, the associated benefits of the Micro Focus acquisition, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings and associated benefits to customers, scaling OpenText, and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, dividends, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; our ability to integrate successfully Micro Focus' operations and programs, including incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties; duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new strains or resurgence; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,820,927

$ 1,693,741 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,089 as of December 31, 2022 and $16,473 as of June 30, 2022 470,794

426,652 Contract assets 25,613

26,167 Income taxes recoverable 10,300

18,255 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 131,172

120,552 Total current assets 3,458,806

2,285,367 Property and equipment 250,706

244,709 Operating lease right of use assets 194,415

198,132 Long-term contract assets 18,603

19,719 Goodwill 5,250,136

5,244,653 Acquired intangible assets 883,748

1,075,208 Deferred tax assets 811,142

810,154 Other assets 303,559

256,987 Long-term income taxes recoverable 47,091

44,044 Total assets $ 11,218,206

$ 10,178,973 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 459,360

$ 448,607 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000

10,000 Operating lease liabilities 58,299

56,380 Deferred revenues 879,226

902,202 Income taxes payable 87,549

51,069 Total current liabilities 1,494,434

1,468,258 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 18,705

18,208 Pension liability 57,349

60,951 Long-term debt 5,193,158

4,209,567 Long-term operating lease liabilities 188,809

198,695 Long-term deferred revenues 84,681

91,144 Long-term income taxes payable 40,878

34,003 Deferred tax liabilities 18,808

65,887 Total long-term liabilities 5,602,388

4,678,455 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





270,235,234 and 269,522,639 Common Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,092,079

2,038,674 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,028)

(7,659) Retained earnings 2,171,236

2,160,069 Treasury stock, at cost (3,295,043 and 3,706,420 shares at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively) (142,126)

(159,966) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,120,161

4,031,118 Non-controlling interests 1,223

1,142 Total shareholders' equity 4,121,384

4,032,260 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,218,206

$ 10,178,973







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions $ 408,674

$ 364,886

$ 813,325

$ 721,475 Customer support 316,508

334,875

633,859

670,112 License 107,960

109,493

170,508

183,022 Professional service and other 64,298

67,545

131,784

134,498 Total revenues 897,440

876,799

1,749,476

1,709,107 Cost of revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions 134,314

122,129

266,113

241,908 Customer support 28,589

29,668

55,943

59,151 License 3,863

3,741

6,621

7,710 Professional service and other 54,064

53,041

107,864

104,766 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 40,863

52,602

83,500

105,769 Total cost of revenues 261,693

261,181

520,041

519,304 Gross profit 635,747

615,618

1,229,435

1,189,803 Operating expenses:













Research and development 109,700

103,622

219,898

203,787 Sales and marketing 177,171

163,938

344,341

310,178 General and administrative 77,603

71,513

155,677

142,990 Depreciation 22,858

21,779

46,032

43,165 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 53,446

52,665

107,884

104,549 Special charges (recoveries) 10,306

9,217

24,587

9,561 Total operating expenses 451,084

422,734

898,419

814,230 Income from operations 184,663

192,884

331,016

375,573 Other income (expense), net 163,349

(25,037)

(25,882)

4,745 Interest and other related expense, net (38,715)

(40,245)

(79,097)

(77,300) Income before income taxes 309,297

127,602

226,037

303,018 Provision for income taxes 50,774

39,266

84,399

82,716 Net income for the period $ 258,523

$ 88,336

$ 141,638

$ 220,302 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (37)

(38)

(81)

(89) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 258,486

$ 88,298

$ 141,557

$ 220,213 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.96

$ 0.32

$ 0.52

$ 0.81 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.96

$ 0.32

$ 0.52

$ 0.81 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 270,189

272,112

269,997

272,078 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 270,189

272,931

270,009

273,074







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 258,523

$ 88,336

$ 141,638

$ 220,302 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:













Net foreign currency translation adjustments 39,419

(21,347)

3,053

(31,439) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $347 and $37 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; ($859) and $(354) for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 959

104

(2,381)

(982) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $397 and $(7) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $609 and $(110) for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 1,101

(18)

1,689

(305) Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:













Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $106 and $(104) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $1,210 and $(336) for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 32

(1,435)

4,196

(2,484) Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $25 and $67 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; $51 and $135 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 37

159

74

321 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net 41,548

(22,537)

6,631

(34,889) Total comprehensive income 300,071

65,799

148,269

185,413 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (37)

(38)

(81)

(89) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 300,034

$ 65,761

$ 148,188

$ 185,324







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of September 30, 2022 269,881

$ 2,067,881

(3,586)

$ (154,792)

$ 1,978,442

$ (42,576)

$ 1,186

$ 3,850,141 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock purchase plans 354

8,042

—

—

—

—

—

8,042 Share-based compensation —

28,822

—

—

—

—

—

28,822 Issuance of treasury stock —

(12,666)

291

12,666

—

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.24299 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(65,692)

—

—

(65,692) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

41,548

—

41,548 Net income for the period —

—

—

—

258,486

—

37

258,523 Balance as of December 31, 2022 270,235

$ 2,092,079

(3,295)

$ (142,126)

$ 2,171,236

$ (1,028)

$ 1,223

$ 4,121,384







Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of September 30, 2021 272,534

$ 1,991,719

(1,426)

$ (63,477)

$ 2,225,363

$ 53,886

$ 1,024

$ 4,208,515 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 56

1,966

—

—

—

—

—

1,966 Under employee stock purchase plans 226

9,421

—

—

—

—

—

9,421 Share-based compensation —

14,409

—

—

—

—

—

14,409 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(400)

(19,593)

—

—

—

(19,593) Issuance of treasury stock —

(15,104)

350

15,104

—

—

—

— Repurchase of Common Shares (1,810)

(11,498)

—

—

(79,536)

—

—

(91,034) Dividends declared ($0.2209 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(59,658)

—

—

(59,658) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(22,537)

—

(22,537) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

88,298

—

38

88,336 Balance as of December 31, 2021 271,006

$ 1,990,913

(1,476)

$ (67,966)

$ 2,174,467

$ 31,349

$ 1,062

$ 4,129,825







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2022 269,523

$ 2,038,674

(3,706)

$ (159,966)

$ 2,160,069

$ (7,659)

$ 1,142

$ 4,032,260 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 72

1,994

—

—

—

—

—

1,994 Under employee stock purchase plans 640

17,221

—

—

—

—

—

17,221 Share-based compensation —

52,030

—

—

—

—

—

52,030 Issuance of treasury stock —

(17,840)

411

17,840

—

—

—

— Dividends declared ($0.48598 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(130,390)

—

—

(130,390) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

6,631

—

6,631 Net income for the period —

—

—

—

141,557

—

81

141,638 Balance as of December 31, 2022 270,235

$ 2,092,079

(3,295)

$ (142,126)

$ 2,171,236

$ (1,028)

$ 1,223

$ 4,121,384







Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2021 271,541

$ 1,947,764

(1,568)

$ (69,386)

$ 2,153,326

$ 66,238

$ 1,511

$ 4,099,453 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 852

29,265

—

—

—

—

—

29,265 Under employee stock purchase plans 423

17,910

—

—

—

—

—

17,910 Share-based compensation —

28,343

—

—

—

—

—

28,343 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(400)

(19,593)

—

—

—

(19,593) Issuance of treasury stock —

(21,013)

492

21,013

—

—

—

— Repurchase of Common Shares (1,810)

(11,498)

—

—

(79,536)

—

—

(91,034) Dividends declared ($0.4418 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(119,536)

—

—

(119,536) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(34,889)

—

(34,889) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

142

—

—

—

—

(538)

(396) Net income for the period —

—

—

—

220,213

—

89

220,302 Balance as of December 31, 2021 271,006

$ 1,990,913

(1,476)

$ (67,966)

$ 2,174,467

$ 31,349

$ 1,062

$ 4,129,825







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period $ 258,523

$ 88,336

$ 141,638

$ 220,302 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 117,167

127,046

237,416

253,483 Share-based compensation expense 28,822

14,409

52,030

28,343 Pension expense 2,057

1,529

3,444

3,015 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,686

1,293

3,166

2,454 Write off of right of use assets 948

—

3,775

— Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,131

27,413

8,131

27,413 Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 121

11

121

38 Deferred taxes (26,135)

6,210

(46,802)

20,892 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees 289

(2,042)

6,823

(31,357) Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments (171,607)

—

9,854

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (86,091)

(25,339)

(26,597)

51,187 Contract assets (9,400)

(11,497)

(18,454)

(18,745) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (131)

(1,410)

(3,065)

(11,221) Income taxes 28,406

(13,985)

44,240

2,776 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 36,143

5,705

8,964

(108,629) Deferred revenue 24,646

(12,177)

(29,133)

(50,693) Other assets (12,957)

9,371

(60,706)

16,913 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (5,448)

1,771

(7,716)

142 Net cash provided by operating activities 195,170

216,644

327,129

406,313 Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions of property and equipment (32,215)

(10,635)

(68,539)

(37,347) Purchase of Zix Corporation, net of cash acquired —

(837,573)

—

(837,573) Purchase of Bricata Inc. —

(17,927)

—

(17,927) Other investing activities (873)

(3,567)

(873)

(3,271) Net cash used in investing activities (33,088)

(869,702)

(69,412)

(896,118) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 5,736

8,968

15,773

45,688 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver 1,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

1,500,000 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (2,500)

(852,500)

(5,000)

(855,000) Debt extinguishment costs —

(24,969)

—

(24,969) Debt issuance costs (11,650)

(15,347)

(11,650)

(15,347) Repurchase of Common Shares —

(91,034)

—

(91,034) Purchase of treasury stock —

(19,593)

—

(19,593) Distribution to non-controlling interest —

—

—

(396) Payments of dividends to shareholders (64,864)

(59,658)

(129,562)

(119,536) Net cash provided by financing activities 926,722

445,867

869,561

419,813 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 27,831

(16,436)

(271)

(25,713) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 1,116,635

(223,627)

1,127,007

(95,705) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,706,283

1,737,722

1,695,911

1,609,800 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 2,822,918

$ 1,514,095

$ 2,822,918

$ 1,514,095







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,820,927

$ 1,511,792 Restricted cash (1) 1,991

2,303 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,822,918

$ 1,514,095









(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and most recently in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures

% of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 134,314

$ (2,812) (1) $ 131,502

Customer support 28,589

(690) (1) 27,899

Professional service and other 54,064

(1,763) (1) 52,301

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 40,863

(40,863) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 635,747 70.8 % 46,128 (3) 681,875 76.0 % Operating expenses











Research and development 109,700

(7,826) (1) 101,874

Sales and marketing 177,171

(9,437) (1) 167,734

General and administrative 77,603

(6,294) (1) 71,309

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 53,446

(53,446) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 10,306

(10,306) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 184,663

133,437 (5) 318,100

Other income (expense), net 163,349

(163,349) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 50,774

(11,660) (7) 39,114

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 258,486

(18,252) (8) 240,234

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.96

$ (0.07) (8) $ 0.89







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges, that are related to the financing of the Micro Focus Acquisition. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective on our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 16% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income (loss) to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 258,486 $ 0.96 Add:



Amortization 94,309 0.35 Share-based compensation 28,822 0.10 Special charges (recoveries) 10,306 0.04 Other (income) expense, net (163,349) (0.60) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 50,774 0.19 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (39,114) (0.15) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 240,234 $ 0.89





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 258,486 Add:

Provision for income taxes 50,774 Interest and other related expense, net 38,715 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 40,863 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 53,446 Depreciation 22,858 Share-based compensation 28,822 Special charges (recoveries) 10,306 Other (income) expense, net (163,349) Adjusted EBITDA $ 340,921



GAAP-based net income margin 28.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.0 %





Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 195,170 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (32,215) Free cash flows $ 162,955





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.







Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the six months ended December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 266,113

$ (4,845) (1) $ 261,268

Customer support 55,943

(1,257) (1) 54,686

Professional service and other 107,864

(3,288) (1) 104,576

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 83,500

(83,500) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,229,435 70.3 % 92,890 (3) 1,322,325 75.6 % Operating expenses











Research and development 219,898

(14,680) (1) 205,218

Sales and marketing 344,341

(16,296) (1) 328,045

General and administrative 155,677

(11,664) (1) 144,013

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 107,884

(107,884) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 24,587

(24,587) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 331,016

268,001 (5) 599,017

Other income (expense), net (25,882)

25,882 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 84,399

(11,610) (7) 72,789

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 141,557

305,493 (8) 447,050

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.52

$ 1.14 (8) $ 1.66







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges, that are related to the financing of the Micro Focus Acquisition. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective on our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 37% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Six Months Ended December 31, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 141,557 $ 0.52 Add:



Amortization 191,384 0.71 Share-based compensation 52,030 0.19 Special charges (recoveries) 24,587 0.09 Other (income) expense, net 25,882 0.10 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 84,399 0.31 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (72,789) (0.26) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 447,050 $ 1.66





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 141,557 Add:

Provision for income taxes 84,399 Interest and other related expense, net 79,097 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 83,500 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 107,884 Depreciation 46,032 Share-based compensation 52,030 Special charges (recoveries) 24,587 Other (income) expense, net 25,882 Adjusted EBITDA $ 644,968



GAAP-based net income margin 8.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.9 %





Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 327,129 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (68,539) Free cash flows $ 258,590





(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.







Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 131,799

$ (2,033) (1) $ 129,766

Customer support 27,354

(567) (1) 26,787

Professional service and other 53,800

(1,525) (1) 52,275

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,637

(42,637) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 593,688 69.7 % 46,762 (3) 640,450 75.2 % Operating expenses











Research and development 110,198

(6,854) (1) 103,344

Sales and marketing 167,170

(6,859) (1) 160,311

General and administrative 78,074

(5,370) (1) 72,704

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,438

(54,438) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 14,281

(14,281) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 146,353

134,564 (5) 280,917

Other income (expense), net (189,231)

189,231 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 33,625

50 (7) 33,675

GAAP-based net income (loss) / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText (116,929)

323,745 (8) 206,816

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ (0.43)

$ 1.20 (8) $ 0.77







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges, that are related to the financing of the Micro Focus Acquisition. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective on our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 40% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText $ (116,929) $ (0.43) Add:



Amortization 97,075 0.36 Share-based compensation 23,208 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 14,281 0.05 Other (income) expense, net 189,231 0.70 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 33,625 0.12 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (33,675) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 206,816 $ 0.77





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText $ (116,929) Add:

Provision for income taxes 33,625 Interest and other related expense, net 40,382 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,637 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,438 Depreciation 23,174 Share-based compensation 23,208 Special charges (recoveries) 14,281 Other (income) expense, net 189,231 Adjusted EBITDA $ 304,047



GAAP-based net income (loss) margin (13.7) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.7 %





Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 131,959 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (36,324) Free cash flows $ 95,635



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.







Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 122,129

$ (897) (1) $ 121,232

Customer support 29,668

(409) (1) 29,259

Professional service and other 53,041

(647) (1) 52,394

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 52,602

(52,602) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 615,618 70.2 % 54,555 (3) 670,173 76.4 % Operating expenses











Research and development 103,622

(2,652) (1) 100,970

Sales and marketing 163,938

(5,006) (1) 158,932

General and administrative 71,513

(4,798) (1) 66,715

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,665

(52,665) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 9,217

(9,217) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 192,884

128,893 (5) 321,777

Other income (expense), net (25,037)

25,037 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 39,266

148 (7) 39,414

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 88,298

153,782 (8) 242,080

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.32

$ 0.57 (8) $ 0.89







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 31% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 88,298 $ 0.32 Add:



Amortization 105,267 0.39 Share-based compensation 14,409 0.05 Special charges (recoveries) 9,217 0.03 Other (income) expense, net 25,037 0.09 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 39,266 0.15 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (39,414) (0.14) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 242,080 $ 0.89





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 88,298 Add:

Provision for income taxes 39,266 Interest and other related expense, net 40,245 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 52,602 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,665 Depreciation 21,779 Share-based compensation 14,409 Special charges (recoveries) 9,217 Other (income) expense, net 25,037 Adjusted EBITDA $ 343,518



GAAP-based net income margin 10.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.2 %





Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 216,644 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (10,635) Free cash flows $ 206,009



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.







Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the six months ended December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 241,908

$ (1,804) (1) $ 240,104

Customer support 59,151

(1,130) (1) 58,021

Professional service and other 104,766

(1,368) (1) 103,398

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 105,769

(105,769) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,189,803 69.6 % 110,071 (3) 1,299,874 76.1 % Operating expenses











Research and development 203,787

(5,586) (1) 198,201

Sales and marketing 310,178

(9,616) (1) 300,562

General and administrative 142,990

(8,839) (1) 134,151

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 104,549

(104,549) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 9,561

(9,561) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 375,573

248,222 (5) 623,795

Other income (expense), net 4,745

(4,745) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 82,716

(6,207) (7) 76,509

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 220,213

249,684 (8) 469,897

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.81

$ 0.91 (8) $ 1.72







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 27% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:







Six Months Ended December 31, 2021



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 220,213 $ 0.81 Add:



Amortization 210,318 0.77 Share-based compensation 28,343 0.10 Special charges (recoveries) 9,561 0.04 Other (income) expense, net (4,745) (0.02) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 82,716 0.30 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (76,509) (0.28) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 469,897 $ 1.72





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 220,213 Add:

Provision for income taxes 82,716 Interest and other related expense, net 77,300 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 105,769 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 104,549 Depreciation 43,165 Share-based compensation 28,343 Special charges (recoveries) 9,561 Other (income) expense, net (4,745) Adjusted EBITDA $ 666,871



GAAP-based net income margin 12.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.0 %





Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 406,313 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (37,347) Free cash flows $ 368,966



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 19 % 12 %

25 % 13 % GBP 4 % 5 %

4 % 6 % CAD 3 % 13 %

3 % 13 % USD 65 % 55 %

60 % 52 % Other 9 % 15 %

8 % 16 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses(1) EURO 20 % 11 %

24 % 13 % GBP 4 % 5 %

5 % 6 % CAD 3 % 14 %

3 % 14 % USD 65 % 55 %

60 % 52 % Other 8 % 15 %

8 % 15 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %





(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

SOURCE Open Text Corporation