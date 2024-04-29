OpenText Secures Open Source Supply Chain with Latest Innovation

Solves open source intake challenges

WATERLOO, ON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced an innovative solution to long-standing open source intake challenges. Developers spend a significant amount of time searching for open source libraries that comply with their company intake policies. OpenText Debricked Open Source Select is a unique start left solution to this age-old problem. It guides developers in selecting the right open source components—those that meet an organization's specific security, compliance and community health intake requirements—before a single line of code is written.

According to a 2024 Forrester Consulting study commissioned by OpenText, 66 percent of organizations struggle to find open source code that meets their organization's security policies. Open Source Select is unique in that it removes the guesswork by automating the management of open source discovery and intake based on a company's specific policies.

Software composition analysis tools examine open source already in use for risks and vulnerabilities. With its new automated intake policy system, Open Source Select starts at the true beginning—before open source libraries are selected and integrated into development code branches—pre-empting potential issues. Open Source Select's innovative policy overlay provides developers with visibility into what they can use, saving developers valuable time—sometimes weeks—by circumventing back-and-forth internal approval processes.

"A major source of friction between developers, compliance teams and security teams is developer selection of open source libraries. With our latest innovation, we are making the discovery and intake process much easier for all," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer and EVP at OpenText. "With Open Source Select, we are filling an important gap in the DevOps lifecycle. In doing so we are increasing developer and policy review teams' productivity and improving security by eliminating workarounds."

Open Source Select is easy to deploy and requires no extra lift beyond a simple browser extension install. The browser extension is compatible with the free version; it can also complement any existing software composition analysis tool already in use. Developers currently using the free version can download Open Source Select by visiting Debricked Select Extension.

What to learn more? Visit Open Source Select to request a demo. Or stop by the OpenText booth (North Hall #4235) at RSAC in San Francisco May 6-9.

