OpenText Set to Unlock the Power of AI at OpenText World 2023

Company welcomes Google Cloud and Deloitte as Innovator-level sponsors

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced its full roster of interactive workshops and business solution focus areas at this year's highly anticipated leading information management conference, OpenText World 2023, taking place at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on October 11-12, 2023. OpenText World will also showcase an array of integrations and co-innovated solutions with sponsoring partners including Google Cloud and Deloitte, among others. Together with its ecosystem partners, OpenText is driving digital and AI-led innovations specific to high tech, financial services, insurance, utilities, healthcare, and more that will be showcased in Las Vegas.

This year's event will put customers at the heart of groundbreaking innovations, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), showcasing practical solutions and real-life, tangible scenarios to illustrate how businesses can level up their data and information potential.

"The shift to digital business models and the rapid adoption of generative AI has ushered in a new array of challenges that organizations must conquer to maintain their competitive edge," stated Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer & EVP at OpenText. "With this in mind, OpenText World is a user conference designed for learning and accelerating our customers and partners on their AI journey. Practical solutions that go beyond simple automation will be how AI will change work across all corporate functions and all roles. We create the AI Advantage for our customers by bringing forth the best of information management, foundational data platforms, AI orchestration, and security that enables seamless and intelligent information flow."

OpenText has long approached AI-led automation by helping customers effectively manage complex data and recently announced the launch of opentext.ai, the company's vision for AI. By using this experience in a series of specialist educational and interactive learnings sessions led by experts in each business solution area, OpenText World attendees will learn how to pivot to AI, build trust and security in the cognitive era and, ultimately, to master AI innovation excellence.

This year's sessions include:

OpenText.ai and the Future of Work: Explore how integrated AI technology can empower businesses to work smarter – not harder - with OpenText™ Content Cloud and OpenText™ Aviator.

Explore how integrated AI technology can empower businesses to work smarter – not harder - with OpenText™ Content Cloud and OpenText™ Aviator. OpenText.ai and the Developer: Learn how to apply AI to accelerate DevOps lifecycle and elevate R&D quality to better manage complex environments with OpenText™ Developer Cloud and OpenText Aviator.

Learn how to apply AI to accelerate DevOps lifecycle and elevate R&D quality to better manage complex environments with OpenText™ Developer Cloud and OpenText Aviator. OpenText.ai and Service Management Transformation: Reimagine the IT service management (ITSM) self-service experience and explore the future of IT operations within a net-zero driven world with OpenText™ ITOM Cloud and OpenText Aviator.

Reimagine the IT service management (ITSM) self-service experience and explore the future of IT operations within a net-zero driven world with OpenText™ ITOM Cloud and OpenText Aviator. OpenText.ai and Cybersecurity: Discover how to secure and protect enterprise people, infrastructure, and applications against malicious cyber-attacks by embracing smarter security coverage with OpenText™ Cybersecurity Cloud and OpenText Aviator.

Discover how to secure and protect enterprise people, infrastructure, and applications against malicious cyber-attacks by embracing smarter security coverage with OpenText™ Cybersecurity Cloud and OpenText Aviator. OpenText.ai and Aviator Foundations: Discover how to pivot individual thinking from AI as a concept to AI as a powerful business tool that can supercharge data as well as understand how OpenText has implemented generative AI and analytics into all core product lines.

Discover how to pivot individual thinking from AI as a concept to AI as a powerful business tool that can supercharge data as well as understand how OpenText has implemented generative AI and analytics into all core product lines. OpenText.ai and Customer Communications Experience: Turn mediocre communications into exceptional experiences for both customers and employees with OpenText™ Experience Cloud and OpenText Aviator.

Turn mediocre communications into exceptional experiences for both customers and employees with OpenText™ Experience Cloud and OpenText Aviator. OpenText.ai and Supply Chain Transformation: Reinvent existing network ecosystems to be sustainable and connect data silos with greater speed, scale, and visibility with OpenText™ Business Network Cloud and OpenText Aviator.

Reinvent existing network ecosystems to be sustainable and connect data silos with greater speed, scale, and visibility with OpenText™ Business Network Cloud and OpenText Aviator. OpenText.ai and Mainframe Workload Modernization: Accelerate your move to the cloud with speed, performance, and reliability by taking a pragmatic approach to modernization for mainframe and COBOL applications.

This year's event will also offer attendees the chance to participate in specialized solution-focused labs, designed to put them at the center of the innovation and product design process:

Innovation Lab: A place for customers to provide feedback on future product innovations, evaluate new designs and collaborate with an OpenText.

A place for customers to provide feedback on future product innovations, evaluate new designs and collaborate with an OpenText. Product Lab: A behind-the-scenes exploration in a particular business solution with a series of engaging self-paced product exercises to complete with hands-on guidance from OpenText product experts.

A behind-the-scenes exploration in a particular business solution with a series of engaging self-paced product exercises to complete with hands-on guidance from OpenText product experts. Developer Lab: A fun and engaging interactive session led by OpenText engineers as they demonstrate how to easily build solutions in a series of hands-on one-hour workshops designed to empower customers to learn more about programming to the APIs built into OpenText technologies.

OpenText World 2023 is a hybrid event, hosted in Las Vegas at the Venetian Hotel Resort from October 11 – 12. Registration is now open, and the full agenda, including keynotes from CEO & CTO, Mark J. Barrenechea and industry leading thought-leaders, is now live. Registrations for OpenText Innovation Labs can be found here.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation