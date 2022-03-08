OpenText Showcases Latest eDiscovery Innovations at Legalweek New York 2022

New capabilities connect distributed workforces with information that streamlines legal discovery and investigations, and supports data privacy compliance

WATERLOO, ON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a sponsor of Legalweek New York 2022 kicked off this year's program by showcasing advanced capabilities in its legal technology portfolio. The innovations, including OpenText™ Axcelerate™, empower modern work by simplifying eDiscovery, legal and regulatory investigations, and data privacy compliance review across a distributed enterprise.

"With today's growing cybersecurity risks and privacy regulations, many organizations and law firms are in need of a better way to support their distributed workforce," said Sandy Ono, Executive Vice President and CMO at OpenText. "From discovery to compliance, OpenText has a portfolio of information management offerings to simplify how companies proactively approach investigations and ensure quicker responses. The fact is non-legal experts in an organization are the ones that need to be equipped with foresight and easy ways to be compliant. With technology, this can be better automated to minimize risks and maximize efficiency."

OpenText™ Axcelerate™, which is part of the OpenText Content Cloud, enhances the eDiscovery and investigation process beginning-to-end with fully integrated capabilities from data collection and processing to analysis, classification, review and production. In recent Cloud Edition releases, Axcelerate™ introduced features to find and remediate sensitive data with improved efficiency and cost-savings. The latest innovations enhance these capabilities:

Regular Expression (RegEx) Search Enrichment (or pattern search) to detect and protect personal and confidential information with auto-detection of PII, PCI and PHI, and pre-configured PII pattern recognition.

Enhanced chat review functionality that offers better ways to review and understand business communications that go far beyond email threads, including intuitive display of chat conversations, ability to narrow chat volumes by date, and ability to preview chat attachments.

"Time and cost efficiency is always sitting at the core of an eDiscovery project," said Melina Efstathiou, Head of Litigation Technology, Eversheds Sutherland. "With its embedded analytics, machine learning and automation, OpenText Axcelerate™ has helped us reduce time and cost delays by more than 45 percent."

In the near future, customers will benefit from the integration of OpenText™ Insight Predict with Axcelerate™. Insight Predict is a technology-assisted (TAR) review tool based on continuous active learning, which surfaces the most likely to be relevant documents for review, substantially shortening review timelines and associated costs. Insight Predict continuously learns what is important to the matter and becomes smarter as review progresses. Contextual diversity, a powerful integrated algorithm unique to Insight Predict, eliminates the risk of missing relevant documents by ensuring that no pockets of data are left unexplored.

Insight Predict recently introduced a new feature, best passage highlighting, that provides unprecedented TAR transparency and efficiency by highlighting the best passage in the document that the algorithm has identified as likely to be relevant.

OpenText provides the legal and compliance community with a diverse and broad range of solutions for enterprise-level eDiscovery, investigations support, high-efficiency managed document review, data collections and forensics, breach response analysis and reporting, Subject Rights Requests (SRR) reviews, including DSARs, and more.

