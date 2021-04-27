OpenText Showcases New Content Services Platform at AIIM Conference 2021

OpenText delivers industry leading portfolio of SaaS content services to empower modern work

WATERLOO, ON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), is presenting at the AIIM Conference 2021, April 27-29, showcasing how the latest innovations to the OpenText™ Content Cloud empower modern work through deep integrations with leading applications, intelligent automation, and expanded information governance.

"The modern world of remote and hybrid workers has created new information management challenges for organizations, from content sprawl and disconnected processes to compliance issues," said Stephen Ludlow, OpenText Senior Vice President of Product Management and former AIIM Board Member. "The OpenText Content Cloud helps to solve these problems, enabling organizations to meet the productivity and governance needs of changing work styles and evolving operational models."

Delivered as part of OpenText™ Cloud Editions 21.2, OpenText™ Core Content and OpenText™ Core Case Management are multi-tenant cloud offerings that are quick and easy to deploy and can be tailored to address unique line of business, departmental, and industry needs. Core Content is a new content services platform with integration into SAP S/4HANA® Public Cloud. Core Case Management is a no-code SaaS application that manages unstructured and complex processes to enable smarter and quicker case resolution and improved customer and employee experiences. Additionally, OpenText™ Core for Federated Compliance now extends compliance to Microsoft 365 to help ensure the application of consistent records labeling and policies on SharePoint® and OneDrive®, as well as OpenText repositories.

SaskPower, a leading electricity supplier and OpenText customer, will present on information governance at AIIM 2021. "SaskPower handles a variety of records, including those considered intellectual property and highly restricted," said Amber Smale, Chief Records Officer and Manager Information Management and Corporate Policy Governance at SaskPower. "OpenText solutions, integrated with SAP and Microsoft, help our departments like Legal, HR and Procurement to ensure compliance with data privacy, retention, and documentation requirements across the organization."

OpenText will showcase how recent innovations in content services and the cloud can help organizations optimize productivity by integrating content with critical business applications, drive operational efficiency through intelligent automation, and extend governance across the organization.

Engage Virtually with OpenText at AIIM

Mike Safar , Director, Product Marketing at OpenText will deliver his keynote "Collaboration with Context and Control" on Wednesday, April 28 at 2:35 pm ET .

, Director, Product Marketing at OpenText will deliver his keynote "Collaboration with Context and Control" on at . Amber Smale , Chief Records Officer and Manager Information Management and Corporate Policy Governance at SaskPower and Tracy Caughell , Director Product Management at OpenText will present a case study "Stay the course: SaskPower's Information Governance Trajectory" on Wednesday, April 28 at 11:35 am ET .

, Chief Records Officer and Manager Information Management and Corporate Policy Governance at SaskPower and , Director Product Management at OpenText will present a case study "Stay the course: SaskPower's Information Governance Trajectory" on at . OpenText will showcase live product demonstrations throughout the conference, covering topics like, Connecting Microsoft Teams to Digital Processes for Better Governance, Federated Compliance: Centralized Governance Across Content Repositories, Accelerate Your Transformation into an Efficient, Digital Government, and more.

OpenText is a proud sponsor of AIIM and supports organizations on their pursuit of Intelligent Information Management. Attendees can schedule time with OpenText at AIIM here.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Copyright © 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

