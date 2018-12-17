OpenText Streamlines Collaboration for Marketers

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX), the global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced the integration of OpenText™ Hightail with OpenText™ Media Management. OpenText Media Management customers can now leverage large file sharing and digital media collaboration features from OpenText Hightail.

"Digital assets are at the heart of your brand and customer experience," said OpenText CEO and CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "The integration of OpenText Hightail with the OpenText Media Management platform results in seamless digital asset creation and collaboration alongside content sharing and delivery. We help companies securely manage millions of assets on and off cloud."

Hightail, formerly known as YouSendIt, is a leading SaaS solution for file sharing and content collaboration, acquired by OpenText in February 2018. Media Management provides a consolidated asset repository for marketing, branding, commerce, video and global distribution. Marketing and creative teams using Media Management can now leverage the simplicity of Hightail to securely share large, multimedia files directly from the DAM. Customers can also enable streamlined, real-time feedback and approvals on digital assets with internal stakeholders and external partners and agencies.

"Salt River Project built its digital asset management strategy on OpenText Media Management," said Bill Garmen, Digital Asset Manager at Salt River Project, a public utility providing water and power to more than 2 million people in central Arizona. "Today, over a million visual assets are securely managed in our OpenText DAM solution, and our creative team is already using OpenText Hightail for file sharing. We are excited to be among the first customers to leverage the new integration and robust rich media collaboration features OpenText offers."

Hightail now makes it even easier for marketing and creative teams to collect and provide precise feedback on rich media with features such as side-by-side image comparison and freehand annotations.

"With over 80 projects in flight daily across a diverse client base, the ability to provide precise feedback directly on a visual asset is critical to our team's success," said Stacey DeOrzio, SVP of Client Relations at HZ, a fully integrated creative agency based in the DC Metro area. "With the addition of these new features, OpenText Hightail continues to address the everyday challenges marketers and creatives face to help us keep our projects moving."

For more information on OpenText Hightail, visit: https://www.hightail.com/.

For more information on OpenText Media Management and the OpenText Experience Suite, an integrated family of OpenText solutions and applications for Customer Experience Management (CEM), visit: https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/products/customer-experience-management.

