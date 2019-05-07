OpenText Streamlines the Way Enterprises Digitally Communicate with Customers

Self-Service Innovations in Exstream Empower Marketers

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced version 16.6 is generally available now and will be launched in July 2019 at its annual user conference, OpenText Enterprise World. Innovations in its market-leading customer communications management solution, OpenText Exstream, are being previewed at Document Strategy Forum 2019 (DSF '19). The conference is held May 7-9 in Anaheim, Calif.

OpenText Exstream 16.6 introduces self-service, browser-based design, authoring and interactive editing, which helps free marketing, business and other non-technical users to compose and edit their own HTML5 templates without technical assistance or additional coding. Marketers will be able to eliminate process bottlenecks and save time in creating and deploying high-quality, responsive and compliant digital communications to customers, while reducing the burden on enterprise IT departments.

Organizations that rely on Exstream will also benefit from new customer journey modeling. Users who own the customer journey may graphically model the creation and delivery steps for all communications using an intuitive, web-based drag-and-drop visual interface. Line of business process owners, who have the greatest understanding of their customers, may now define what type of outputs to produce, how to deliver those outputs across all channels and what to do if delivery fails.

"The ability to quickly and effectively communicate with customers via their preferred digital channels is critical to marketers responsible for customer experience," said Guy Hellier, Vice President of Product Management for Customer Experience Management (CEM) at OpenText. "Demand for technical assistance with digital communication often outpaces IT resources. With Exstream, business users are able to design HTML5 responsive communication flows that help them meet regulatory requirements and accommodate all devices. This enables faster time to market for new offers, reduces operational costs and optimizes customer engagement."

Exstream 16.6 innovations will be launched at Enterprise World in Toronto July 9 - 11. The conference helps businesses address the power of enterprise information management (EIM) to gain the information advantage.

OpenText CCM solutions help businesses build better customer experiences across all touchpoints. Exstream is used by more than 5,000 enterprises worldwide to drive profitable lifetime customer relationships. Exstream was recognized as a leading CCM solution in the 2018 Aspire Leaderboard for Customer Communications.

OpenText will also be showcasing innovations in its Intelligent Forms Automation solution, OpenText LiquidOfficeTM, and latest advances in Content Services at DSF '19. These solutions reflect the company's ongoing commitment to helping enterprises deliver rich and streamlined digital experiences for customers.

Engage with OpenText at DSF '19

Conference attendees can access demos and further information about Exstream 16.6 and other OpenText innovations at booth 301 at the DSF '19 exhibit.

Guy Hellier , Vice President of Product Management for Customer Experience Management (CEM), will speak on "Content Analytics: Delivering Intelligent and Connected Customer Experiences" on Tuesday, May 7 , at 1:10 pm .

, Vice President of Product Management for Customer Experience Management (CEM), will speak on "Content Analytics: Delivering Intelligent and Connected Customer Experiences" on , at . Sean Baird , Director of Documentum Product Marketing, will participate as a panelist in the session "Tech Panel: The Future of ECM: Content Services vs. Document Management vs. Collaboration" on Tuesday, May 7 at 10:10 am .

, Director of Documentum Product Marketing, will participate as a panelist in the session "Tech Panel: The Future of ECM: Content Services vs. Document Management vs. Collaboration" on at . Mark Jackson , Senior Product Manager, will speak on "Improving Customer Experience with Omni-Channel Data Collection and Unified Forms Processing" on Tuesday, May 7 , at 9:10 am . He will also participate as a panelist in the session "Roundtable: The State of Forms Technology" on Wednesday, May 8 , at 9:10 am .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

