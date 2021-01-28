OpenText Will Showcase Next-Generation Early Case Assessment During Legalweek(year) 2021

OpenText Axcelerate Investigation helps unlock rapid, data-driven decision making for ECA and investigations

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), will highlight the recently launched OpenText™ Axcelerate™ Investigation platform during Legalweek(year) 2021. Launched as part of OpenText Cloud Edition 20.4, Axcelerate Investigation expedites early case assessment (ECA) and investigations, helping to improve efficiency and reduce costs by providing rapid access to the facts.

Typical ECA tools collect, process and cull data. For analysis, legal teams must transfer the data to an eDiscovery platform for a full review, use standalone analytics, or both. Axcelerate Investigation helps eliminate potentially error-prone data transfers, time-consuming and costly document reviews and multiple point solutions by combining robust collection, processing and culling with powerful front-ended analytics in a single solution. When full review and production is needed in a case, all data and work product can be seamlessly and automatically uploaded directly from Axcelerate Investigation to Axcelerate Review & Analysis OnDemand in the cloud.

Purpose-built to quickly find the facts, Axcelerate Investigation features:

Visual analytics, including Hypergraph Communications Map, which helps make complex information easier to understand and uncover relevant data with greater speed and precision.

Predictive searching and filtering—technology-assisted review on the fly without the workflow—which aids in delivery of rapid insights and identifies unknown unknowns.

Concept, phrase and sentiment analysis, automated summaries and entity extraction for a faster and deeper understanding of data

Analytics to identify sensitive, confidential and privileged data

"Getting to the facts quickly is a competitive advantage for legal teams in today's environment of stretched resources, growing data volumes and stringent deadlines. Efficiently assessing data to find the facts is mitigates risk and saves downstream eDiscovery costs," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "With Axcelerate, legal teams can quickly investigate data sets of any size in order to find facts, assess risks, conduct early case assessment and make strategic case decisions."

"At Switch, data matters. Axcelerate advanced investigative and analytics capabilities allow us to preserve the stringent Tier 5 Platinum® security standards we have set for our e-discovery data, at less than half the cost," said Sam Castor, EVP, Policy and Deputy General Counsel, Switch. "OpenText's Axcelerate platform is the best tool available for dealing with complex litigation and mountains of e-discovery data."

The launch of OpenText™ Axcelerate Investigation comes as the legal community will gather together during Legalweek(year), held virtually beginning February 2 - 4, 2021. Legalweek(year) brings together thousands of legal professions for a series of events on emerging trends, cutting edge legal technology and expert analysis of the tectonic shifts in the industry.

OpenText is leading an educational track at Legalweek(year) on February 2: "When an Investigation Hits: Strategies for Effective and Rapid Resolution When Your Team is Remote," and will be showcasing Axcelerate Investigation at the OpenText virtual booth on February 4, 2:30-3:30 p.m. EST and in private virtual meetings.

To book a meeting, visit: https://www.opentext.com/info/legalweek. For more information on OpenText Legal Tech solutions, visit: www.opentext.com/discovery.

