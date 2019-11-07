OpenText Wins Excellence in Prevention and Investigation of Cybercrime (EPIC) Innovation Award

OpenText™ EnCase™ recognized as the industry gold standard for incident response and digital investigations by the E-Crime Cyber Council

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM) , today announced OpenTextTM EnCaseTM was awarded the Excellence in Prevention and Investigation of Cybercrime (EPIC) Innovation Award by the E-Crime Cyber Council, a joint body of The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and the Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA).

The 4th Annual EPIC Summit and Awards bring together law enforcement, private sector innovators, government and academia to collaborate in the fight against cybercrime. The EPIC awards recognize and reward valuable contributions by Canadian law enforcers and private sector leaders who demonstrate excellence, innovation and initiative in the prevention, detection, disruption, and dismantling of cybercrime actors and organizations, leading to positive impact for cybercrime victims.

"Thank you to the E-Crime Cyber Council for recognizing OpenText as a leader in cybersecurity and digital forensics," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "OpenText EnCase has helped crack some of the biggest cases in history, and our continuous innovations ensure that leading enterprises and law-enforcement agencies have the tools they need to prevent cybercrime and prosecute offenders."

OpenText EnCase was the first software solution specifically designed for digital forensics and remains the gold-standard for law enforcement and corporate investigators. EnCase cybersecurity solutions provide 360-degree visibility across laptops, desktops, mobile devices and servers for the proactive discovery of sensitive data, the identification and remediation of threats, and discreet data collection and investigation.

"OpenText EnCase was selected as the EPIC2019 Innovation Award winner by the CATA/CACP E-Crime Cyber Council for setting the industry gold standard for incident response and digital investigations, as evidenced by their clientele including 78 of the Fortune 100," stated Suzanne Grant, CEO of CATAAlliance.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Copyright © 2019 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

