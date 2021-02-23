OpenTrack Unveils Upgraded Annual Unlimited Program in Conjunction with Launch of Driver Coaching Division

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTrack, the leading motorsports industry insurer for non-competitive track driving and High Performance Driver Education (HPDE) today announced the addition of pro driver coach, Andy Lee to head the company's new driver coaching division. Lee, Pirelli World Challenge Rookie of the Year and 24 time podium finisher, will provide development and oversight for the division's exclusive content, including 1-on-1 coaching, track tips and training videos. Lee's training content will be offered, at no additional cost, as part of OpenTrack's newly launched "OpenTrack Drive" annual unlimited coverage program. The program, designed for members of private driving clubs and drivers frequently participating in HPDE and track day events, provides policyholders with unlimited days on track, unlimited cars and coverage for cars up to $500K. As part of the program rollout, customers are now offered increased flexibility with a new monthly payment option. For more information on OpenTrack Drive and all OpenTrack insurance offerings, visit www.opentrack.com .

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy to the OpenTrack crew," said OpenTrack Founder and CEO, Ben Phillips. "Having his passion and invaluable expertise in-house to develop groundbreaking driver coaching content, allows us to accomplish our primary goal of helping drivers better enjoy their passion of driving on track."

Lee's racing journey began in 2003 while working as a technician at the Bondurant Racing School and later taking on a full-time instructor role for the company from 2005-2017. In 2008, Lee was selected to race in the Volkswagen Jetta TDI Cup. After scoring one win, setting two track records and achieving three podium finishes, Lee made the move to Pro Racing in 2012 with support from Chevrolet, Bondurant and Best IT. Throughout his first season, he recorded four wins, Rookie of the Year honors and second place in the Championship. Since 2008 Andy has competed in several race series such as Pirelli World Challenge and IMSA Continental Series, recording eight wins, 24 podiums and 11 poles. His extensive experience as a professional driver and driver coach also includes testing and racing a variety of machinery from Lamborghini, Cadillac and Porsche.

"OpenTrack's long standing reputation as an insurance provider who truly listens to their customers and is dedicated to helping them become better drivers made this partnership a natural and obvious fit," said Andy Lee, professional driver and coach. "I'm excited for the opportunity to use my years of motorsports industry experience and put it to work helping OpenTrack drivers become faster and safer."

OpenTrack, founded in 2012, is the number-one HPDE and track day insurance provider. The company offers drivers physical damage and liability coverage for vehicles valued up to $500,000 at all non-competition driving events. Leading the industry in coverage flexibility, OpenTrack offers drivers the industry's only Daily on-Demand coverage option. The recently launched, "Drive More. Drive Better." Annual Unlimited program, provides drivers with coverage for an unlimited number of track days and offers exclusive, members-only driver training resources. For more information, visit www.OpenTrack.com .

