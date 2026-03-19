OpenTug Introduces Signal Optimization to Help Marine Logistics Teams Plan Smarter

SEATTLE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTug today announced Signal Optimization, a new BargeOS capability designed to help marine logistics teams plan demand by matching the right assets to the right movements at the right time.

Built for charterers, shippers, and commercial marine teams managing complex inland and coastal operations, Signal Optimization helps users capture inbound demand, evaluate equipment options, and make faster, more informed planning decisions in one workflow.

OpenTug today announced Signal Optimization, a new BargeOS capability that helps marine logistics teams plan demand. Post this BargeOS Commercial Planning - Signal Optimization

Signal Optimization is part of BargeOS Commercial Planning, where users can ingest demand requirements such as refinery and plant schedules, trade signals, and delivery windows, then compare available equipment based on operational and commercial factors including contract terms, repositioning time, cargo compatibility and cleaning requirements, and estimated cost.

"Marine planning teams are often making high-stakes decisions across disconnected systems, spreadsheets, and inboxes," said Jason Aristides, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenTug. "Signal Optimization brings those inputs together so teams can evaluate options faster, improve asset selection, and move with greater confidence."

With Signal Optimization, customers can:

Capture and organize inbound demand from internal teams and external stakeholders

Compare asset options against operational and commercial constraints

Assign equipment to each signal while supporting load and delivery windows

Connect planning decisions directly to downstream quoting and voyage workflows

As part of the broader BargeOS platform, Signal Optimization fits into an end-to-end operating model that connects commercial planning with voyage management, invoice intelligence, and performance management. That means planning decisions do not stop at assignment. They can flow into quoting, voyage execution, operational visibility, and long-term performance analysis.

"Every shipment is planned before it is placed, but too much of that process still depends on fragmented information and manual judgment," said Mike Baldwin, Co-Founder and COO of OpenTug. "Signal Optimization helps teams make those decisions with better data, better speed, and better operational context."

OpenTug developed Signal Optimization to support customers navigating volatile schedules, changing delivery requirements, asset constraints, and increasing pressure to improve margins without adding manual workload. By linking demand planning more closely with live operational data and downstream workflows, Signal Optimization helps commercial teams improve responsiveness while building a stronger foundation for execution.

Signal Optimization is now in beta as a part of OpenTug's BargeOS platform.

About OpenTug

OpenTug is the company behind BargeOS, an AI-native software platform for marine logistics. BargeOS helps customers improve productivity, increase visibility, and support better margin outcomes by connecting data, automating workflows, and streamlining decision-making across commercial planning, voyage management, invoice intelligence, and performance management.

SOURCE OpenTug