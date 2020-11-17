OpenView Venture Partners Adds Sanjiv Kalevar to Investment Team

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenView Venture Partners , a leading venture capital firm focused on business software, today announced the expansion of its investment team with the addition of Sanjiv Kalevar. With capital to invest from Fund VI , Sanjiv will lead investments and further build the firm's portfolio of expansion-stage SaaS companies.

Sanjiv Kalevar brings a wealth of business software investing experience, joining OpenView from Battery Ventures, where he spent seven years, most recently as Principal. At Battery, Sanjiv built an impressive portfolio of successful software companies including unicorns ServiceTitan, and InVision, high-growth leaders such as AuditBoard and MX, as well as up and coming businesses like UpKeep and VNDLY while serving on the Board of Directors for Mews and Newforma. Prior to Battery, Sanjiv worked for global venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners and Hyde Park Angels, an early-stage angel investment group in Chicago.

"OpenView has been building a portfolio, a value-add platform, and thought leadership around product-led growth that has been resonating with founders, CEOs and the startup ecosystem," said Sanjiv Kalevar. "I'm excited to bring my experience and my keen interest of investing in overlooked and legacy industries that are yet to undergo a digital transformation to OpenView's team to further grow our portfolio."

Earlier this year, OpenView added Peter Weed to its operating team, to deepen the firm's relationships with market-leading expansion-stage SaaS startups. Prior to Lumia, he spent over a decade at McKinsey & Company where he was a Partner and Co-Founder, Global Co-Head of the Fast Growth Tech Practice (now Fuel by McKinsey). In that role he worked with hundreds of venture-backed innovators and dozens of best-in-class VC firms, helping achieve and maintain category-leading positions scaling from $10MM to $100MM, and beyond.

"I joined OpenView to enhance our vision and leadership of the product-led growth revolution," said Peter Weed. "Joining the team has been an exciting opportunity to bring my experience scaling SaaS innovators to our portfolio of startups and help those organizations to shape the future as category leaders."

"At OpenView, we're focused on improving people's working lives by partnering with entrepreneurs who are bringing technology into the workplace to do just that," said Mackey Craven, partner at OpenView. "Sanjiv's experience and focus on antiquated industries going through a digital transformation resonated with us deeply—and as we got to know him, we saw that his support of the entrepreneurs he works with and their missions goes even deeper."

