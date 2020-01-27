OpenWater Adds Worldwide Support Hours and is Selected as Finalist for Stevie Awards for Customer Service

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWater, an application and review software platform, today announced that their support team was recognized as a finalist for the Stevie Awards Customer Service Department of the Year award. In related news, the company also announced that it was expanding their worldwide support hours and adding a United Kingdom based support team.

OpenWater, an application and review software platform, today announced that their support team was recognized as a finalist for the Stevie Awards Customer Service Department of the Year award. In related news, the company also announced that it was expanding their worldwide support hours and adding a United Kingdom based support team.

This year is the 14th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service, an international competition recognizing business excellence. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie placements will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28th, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes, in virtually every industry, in 48 nations were evaluated in this year's competition.

"Being recognized as a finalist for Customer Service Department of the year demonstrates our commitment to exceptional customer support," says Kunal Johar, CTO of OpenWater. "We are excited to further our customer satisfaction by adding worldwide hours with the help of our new UK based team."

With over 60,000+ messages handled in 2019 resulting in an overall satisfaction rating of 99.2%, OpenWater has decided to expand support hours to Europe. A United Kingdom based support team started on January 13th and official hours begin Feb 1st, 9 AM GMT to 11PM GMT (4 AM EASTERN to 9 PM Eastern).

OpenWater is a software company that helps companies grow their awards, abstracts, fellowships and more. Nearly any application and review process can be made easier and more efficient using the OpenWater platform.

The OpenWater team is staffed to ensure each client is provided with their own dedicated support representative in order to provide individual focus. OpenWater's support team's messages are sent out with a median response time of only 2 minutes during business hours. Out of the 60,000 messages, 26,000+ of the messages were unique cases which warranted a median response time close to under 90 minutes.

For more information regarding OpenWater's all-in-one software platform, please visit their website: https://www.getopenwater.com/

A full list of finalist can be found on the Stevie Awards website: https://stevieawards.com/sales/2020-stevie%C2%AE-award-winners#CustomerServiceTeam

About OpenWater

OpenWater, a software company based in Arlington, VA (DC Metro), provides an application and review software platform that automates and helps to grow tedious workflows. Global companies such as Fast Company, Oracle, The James Beard Foundation and Peabody are utilizing OpenWater's cloud-based software to simplify their application and review process.

Visit http://www.getopenwater.com for more information.



Media Contact:

Nicole Boyd

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687, ext. 702

233057@email4pr.com

SOURCE OpenWater

Related Links

https://www.getopenwater.com

