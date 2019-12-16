OpenWater Announces the ProgramBook Mobile App to Manage Annual Meetings, Conferences, and Events

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWater, an application and review software platform, announces the release of ProgramBook, a mobile app designed for scientific organizations, professional societies and trade associations to organize and manage annual meetings, conferences and events.

This mobile app transforms the program of abstracts, sessions and authors into a searchable mobile companion at your next annual meeting. ProgramBook includes features such as informational pages, scheduling and itinerary, important contacts, digital business cards and more.

Printing thousands of program books for a conference can add up to over $25,000 in costs. With ProgramBook, they can utilize the digital program book feature and reduce their costs with an overall service fee of $3,000-$6,000. This application also allows companies to seamlessly connect their CRM, event registration and marketing software to the app. The single sign-on feature also ensures that content is safely locked to only those who are registered to attend your conference. Program Book is the only app that optimizes data and views for the scientific and medical community and also incorporates OpenWater's Abstract Manager for 1-click automation.

As annual meetings continue to increase each year, ProgramBook allows for optimal organization by allowing coordinators to view all meeting or conference information in one place. According to the 2019 American Express Global Meetings and Events Forecast, meeting activity will increase across virtually all types of meetings and regions, with a 1.3% increase in North America. Meetings are also expected to be both bigger and longer with an increase of attendees of up to 2.4% and an increase in time length of up to 1.9%.

"We are incredibly excited to announce ProgramBook, an application to help manage not only events but also annual meetings and conferences," says Kunal Johar, CTO of OpenWater. "This application serves to be an entry-level replacement for the printed program book at scientific, medical, and professional conferences and features everything needed for a successful conference."

OpenWater's Abstract Management Software is the easiest way to collect abstracts from authors for a seamless review process. Whether it's a call for abstracts, speakers, papers, posters and now annual meetings and conferences, OpenWater's software has been making it easy for applicants and authors to enter information they need to submit their work online for review. Now with ProgramBook, coordinators and attendees can find all of the information needed in one easy-to-use mobile application.

