OpenWater Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Year in a Row

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWater today announced it made Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, and represents the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Founded in 2007, OpenWater is based in the Washington, D.C. metro area and provides a cloud-based application and review software platform for data organization and collaboration. OpenWater creates solutions that solve some of the most frustrating, costly, time-intensive problems that organizations face — and then customizes and configures them to meet the exact needs of clients.

The software is designed to streamline and simplify program processes, from collecting submissions, to scoring, to reporting and data analysis. OpenWater offers clients more than software. Clients are guided every step of the way, from planning and initial system buildout to continuous support throughout the process. As a result, customized online solutions allow staff to focus on core competencies, increase revenue and improve membership value.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the top fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine for a third straight year," said Timothy Spell, OpenWater co-founder and CEO. "Openwater exists to create solutions to make the lives of our clients easier, and our growth validates our company philosophy."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About OpenWater

OpenWater, a software company based in Arlington, VA (DC Metro), provides an application and review software platform that automates and helps to grow tedious workflows. Visit http://www.getopenwater.com for more information.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

