Openwave Mobility, an Enea Company, Scores Double Win at Virtualization Awards

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its place as the preeminent provider of solutions that enable mobile operators to manage and monetize encrypted traffic in virtualized networks, Openwave Mobility, an Enea company, won two awards at Network Virtualization & SDN Europe this week. The company's AI-based RAN Congestion Manager won Most Innovative NFV & SDN Solution. In addition Stratum Cloud Data Manager took the prize for Cutting-Edge Virtualization Proof of Concept (PoC).

Sponsored by Informa, Network Virtualization & SDN Europe focuses on the future of network virtualization. Award categories were judged by an independent panel of industry analysts and specialists, and honors were presented at a gala awards ceremony on May 22.

As the Most Innovative NFV & SDN Solution, RAN Congestion Manager was chosen because it adapts to traffic in real time, enabling operators to leverage machine learning to manage congestion in the radio access network and deliver outstanding quality of experience. Judges recognized the unique capabilities of the solution, which is fully virtualized and dynamically detects and predicts localized congestion at each network attachment point. Openwave Mobility's solutions were chosen as the clear winners over products from some of the world's largest network equipment providers.

Judges then awarded the Most Innovative Virtualization POC to Stratum Cloud Data Manager. This cloud native solution gives operators a 5G virtualized common data layer that securely stores and accesses data from any virtualized application. Stratum provides the agile 5G data layer that eliminates data siloes and vendor lock-in and supports the seamless 5G vision of high-value services that can be activated on demand for any user or entity.

"It's extremely gratifying to have our solutions recognized as the best in the industry by an independent panel of experts who clearly understand the impact of our solutions for today's operators," said John Giere, President and CEO of Openwave Mobility. "We are committed to an aggressive strategy of continual innovation to introduce solutions that support operators as they digitally transform and deploy next-generation networks."

Media Contacts:

For APAC and EMEA Inquiries:

Chevaan Seresinhe

Sonus PR

chevaan.seresinhe@sonuspr.com

Tel: +44-797-1967-644

For Americas Inquiries:

Micah Warren

micah.warren@sonuspr.com

Tel: +1 (609) 247-6525

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/openwave-mobility--an-enea-company--scores-double-win-at-virtualization-awards,c2824037

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Enea AB