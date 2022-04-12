OpenWeb Aims to Power the Social, Open Internet with $100M Acquisition of ADYOULIKE

OpenWeb's second acquisition of 2022 will connect engaged communities with social advertising experiences across the open internet by equipping publishers and brands with privacy-first tools.

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb, the premium audience relationship platform , today announced it has acquired ADYOULIKE , a global advertising platform.

This acquisition connects OpenWeb's network of more than 1,000 top-tier publishers, including Forbes, Newsweek, and Refinery29, with ADYOULIKE's technology, delivering brand placements to engaged communities through innovative social advertising experiences. This acquisition will bolster OpenWeb's positioning as a complete, end-to-end operating system (OS) for the open internet.

ADYOULIKE was launched in Paris in 2011 by Julien Verdier, Yohan Elmaalem, Francis Turner, and Dale Lovell, and today works with over 4,000 brands, agencies, and publishers including The Guardian, Reach, Prisma Media and Groupe Marie-Claire. The acquisition of ADYOULIKE was made by OpenWeb for a mix of cash and stock with a total value of $100M.

"Over the last seven years, OpenWeb has partnered with top-tier media to build thousands of healthy, engaged, loyal communities," said Nadav Shoval, CEO and co-founder of OpenWeb. "Our acquisition of ADYOULIKE will allow us to leverage consent-based, first-party data and connect the most engaged communities on the web with brands, powering a more sustainable web."

ADYOULIKE's established reputation in the European market, and their experienced leadership team, will further propel OpenWeb's scale, providing another entrypoint into the global marketplace. Following the acquisition, Julien Verdier will join OpenWeb's executive team as the company's General Manager of Advertising. ADYOULIKE's more than 70 employees will also join OpenWeb, bringing global headcount to nearly 300, with new offices in Paris and London.

"It's been an incredible experience building ADYOULIKE from the ground up with my co-founders," said Julien Verdier. "Today, we start a new chapter. We are thrilled to join OpenWeb—a company with a powerful and important mission—and our team is excited to find innovative ways to power solutions for the open internet."

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve online conversation. As a product company, OpenWeb partners with publishers and brands to build strong, direct relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 1,000 top-tier publishers, hosting more than 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2012, OpenWeb has over 295 employees in New York City, Tel Aviv, Kiev, San Diego, Canada, London and Paris and is backed by world-class investors including Insight Partners, Georgian, Entrée Capital, The New York Times, Samsung Next, Dentsu, and ScaleUp. To date, the company has raised $223 million in funding and is currently valued at over $1 billion. To learn more about OpenWeb's platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ADYOULIKE:

ADYOULIKE is an omnichannel digital advertising marketplace bringing together top-tier media, unique formats, and inspiring ads, working with more than 4,000 publishers and 20,000 active advertisers. With locations in Paris, London, and New York and a team of over 70 people, ADYOULIKE has been reinventing advertising and empowering the open internet ecosystem since 2011.

