OpenWeb Expands Commitment to Brand Safety by Joining GARM [Global Alliance for Responsible Media]

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb, the premium community engagement and audience development platform for publishers , today announced they are an established member of GARM (Global Alliance for Responsible Media), the cross-industry initiative to improve internet safety.

OpenWeb is committed to ending online toxicity, empowering publishers to host safer communities across the web. Through this partnership, OpenWeb will join other established industry leaders , formally aligning its mission with GARM's to address the challenge of harmful content on digital media platforms.

"At OpenWeb, we are committed to creating safer and more engaging environments for readers, creating a more open, healthier web," said Nadav Shoval, CEO and Co-founder of OpenWeb. "OpenWeb and GARM have perfectly complementary missions, and we're proud to be a part of the Alliance."

"The comments section has been seen, in the past, like the wild west of the internet: enormous and largely untamed," said Rob Rakowitz, Initiative Lead at WFA for GARM. "But by prioritizing user experience and safety, OpenWeb has become the leader in making this important part of the internet safer for users, brands and platforms alike. For this reason, we're excited to partner with OpenWeb to support each other's missions."

GARM was created in the summer of 2019 and is a flagship project of the World Economic Forum for shaping the future of media, entertainment and culture. Every member of this alliance will address the needs and concerns of publishers to encourage healthy and safe conversations while managing harmful content on digital media platforms and its monetization via advertising.

To learn more, visit https://wfanet.org/leadership/garm/about-garm and https://www.openweb.com/who-we-are/ .

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb is on a mission to democratize and improve conversations online. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to incentivize healthy dialogue, decrease toxicity, and create thriving, engaged communities. OpenWeb works with more than 1000 top-tier publishers and hosts 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2012, OpenWeb has over 100 employees in New York City and Tel Aviv and is backed by world-class investors including Insight Partners, AltaIR Capital, ScaleUp, Norma Investments, Entrée Capital, and Index Ventures. To learn more about OpenWeb's quality conversation platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

The Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) is an initiative led by the World Federation of Advertisers and brings together advertisers, agencies, media companies, platforms and industry organisations to improve digital safety. Members of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media recognise the role that advertisers can play in collectively pushing to improve the safety of online environments. Together, they are collaborating with publishers and platforms to do more to address harmful and misleading media environments; and to develop and deliver against a concrete set of actions, processes and protocols for protecting brands. More at www.wfanet.org/garm

