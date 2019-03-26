OpenWorks Expands After 35 Years with Impressive, Deliberate and Rapid Growth

PHOENIX, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving facilities and pleasing people for over 35 years continues to be the motivation for this cleaning company sweeping the nation. After three consecutive years of exponential growth, OpenWorks – one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing franchises – has a strong growth trajectory and impressive expansion strategy. OpenWorks doubled their size in 2018 to a total of 23 regional offices nationwide, up from seven just over five years ago by entering new markets. The company now boasts over 660 franchisees, a 193% nationwide growth from its 225 franchisees in 2015. Respectively, OpenWorks' revenue has grown 145% during the same period to over $65M in 2018, tripling its growth over the past three years.

With low capital requirements and no need to invest in a brick-and-mortar space, OpenWorks is an affordable franchise investment. It was recently ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine from the Franchise 500 List as one of the Top 24 Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25K or Less. While it may be a low investment to start, it can be a very profitable business to build with the potential for strong growth and high return.

A few years ago, the founder and CEO of OpenWorks, Eric Roudi, realized, "we have some national clients and we can't service all of their offices, warehouses, and divisions, unless we expand in regional markets to support them." OpenWorks wanted to have larger, national fortune 500 customers rely on them as the full-service vendor for all cleaning and facility maintenance needs. It was the impetus for Eric Roudi and his executive team to make the strategic decision to expand where their customers were and offer consolidated services nationally. By having the corporate team open regional offices and recruit franchisees in local markets, it was able to service national customers like BNSF Railway, FedEX, Gap, Pepsi, and UPS, while supporting local healthcare facilities, K-12 schools, financial businesses, industrial parks and more.

Due to its successful business model, OpenWorks can support hundreds of franchisees per office, depending on the customer's and region's needs. By the time an agreement is signed, an OpenWorks Regional Sales Associate has already secured cleaning contracts, guaranteeing customers for the franchise owners from the start. In addition, there is no selling required for franchisees, which allows them to focus on supporting customers on the local level, while servicing larger clients on the national level.

Overall, Eric Roudi has been humbled by the growth, "I founded OpenWorks in 1983, and I'm proud to say that over 35 years later, we're still innovative when it comes to expanding our presence. We saw our most impressive growth period in the last three years, between corporate offices, customers and franchisees, without sacrificing our service or profitability," says Roudi. "We are taking our learnings during the rapid growth period and applying what works to our successful franchise system. We want to be the best in the commercial cleaning industry and with our deliberate plan to follow our customers while providing outstanding, one-stop-shop facilities management service, we are confident that we will succeed."

In total, OpenWorks serves over 2,085 customers nationwide with a customer retention rate of over 98% year over year. For 2019, it plans to add over 200 more franchisees in various markets and is on track to continue to grow at the same exponential rate.

About OpenWorks:

Founded in 1983, OpenWorks is a full-service commercial cleaning franchise that offers cleaning, janitorial, and maintenance services, as well as integrated facility services through reputable local partners and franchisees. Since opening its doors, OpenWorks has been guided by its mission to improve your results by consistently making your facility cleaner, safer and healthier. The company has 23 corporate offices across the United States and has 660+ franchise locations across the country. For more information regarding OpenWorks, visit www.openworksweb.com. For franchising information, visit www.openworksfranchise.com.

