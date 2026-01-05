OPENWORKSPACE® INTRODUCES A MAJOR REDESIGN OF THE DESKTOP

The new platform reimagines the personal desktop experience to solve long-standing problems like tab hoarding and multi-monitor friction.

LAS VEGAS and CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debuting at CES 2026, OpenWorkspace is a desktop automation platform that saves and automatically restores complete desktop layouts. Optimized for large displays and multi-monitor workflows, the platform restores full desktop arrangements in seconds, reducing friction from task switching and tab overload. Its dual region FocalContextual™ interface enables users to define a central focal region for primary content and a surrounding region for supporting material, representing a modern evolution of the graphical user interface (GUI) first shaped at Xerox PARC in 1973.

OpenWorkspace®, an all-new desktop automation platform, reimagines the personal desktop experience to solve long-standing problems like tab hoarding and multi-monitor friction.

For decades, the GUI has been characterized by a single, continuous window space, refined through successive generations of Windows and macOS. Throughout that time, users have been responsible for manually locating windows, arranging layouts, and reconstructing digital context every time work resumes. Research shows that manually restoring the 6–12 windows and documents required for a typical task takes 70–140 seconds¹, while OpenWorkspace restores the same environments in 2–3 seconds for an approximately 40× reduction in time-to-task. By capturing complete desktop states as workspaces, OpenWorkspace frees the user from this manual overhead and places that responsibility on the system.

"Modern work operates at a scale the classic desktop was never designed to support," said David Adler, Founder of OpenWorkspace. "Our insight was simple: focus and context should be treated independently. This makes the workspace, rather than individual windows or tabs, the primary organizing principle." The product was inspired by Adler's decade of experience with high-frequency trading systems, where clarity, speed, and low-latency workflows are essential.

Key OpenWorkspace advancements include:

A dual-region spatial model that separates focused work from supporting context, providing a stable center for primary content while keeping reference material continuously visible in the periphery.





that separates focused work from supporting context, providing a stable center for primary content while keeping reference material continuously visible in the periphery. A workspace file format that packages complete window and tab arrangements alongside system settings, making desktop arrangements reusable across devices, 1 platforms, teams, and organizations.





that packages complete window and tab arrangements alongside system settings, making desktop arrangements reusable across devices, platforms, teams, and organizations. Visual window and tab shortcuts that allow any window or tab to be captured as a background tile and restored into the focal region with a single click.





that allow any window or tab to be captured as a background tile and restored into the focal region with a single click. A local, private-by-design architecture that restores full workspaces without relying on cloud services, user accounts, or external syncing.

A limited Founder's Edition is available as an annual license to CES attendees for $99.99 (MSRP $179.99 for both Windows and macOS), with general online availability planned for February 2026.

For more information, visit OpenWorkspace.com.

Press Contact:

Kristin Sundberg

East West Communications

[email protected]

About OpenWorkspace

OpenWorkspace, LLC develops desktop computing technology built around a new spatial model for the personal computer. Its flagship platform, OpenWorkspace®, introduces a dual-region user interface that keeps focused work anchored while supporting material remains visible and accessible around it. By capturing and instantly restoring complete desktop states as workspaces, the platform eliminates the manual effort of reconstructing digital context, allowing users on modern large displays to return to expansive, ready-to-use desktop arrangements in seconds.

1 Mark, G. (2023). Attention Span: A Groundbreaking Way to Restore Balance, Happiness and Productivity. Hanover Square Press.

SOURCE OpenWorkspace