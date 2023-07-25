OpenX Announces Appointment of Danner Close as VP, Strategic Relationships

Close brings more than a decade of industry experience to OpenX to expand demand-side partnerships.

PASADENA, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world's leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, today announced the appointment of Danner Close as Vice President, Strategic Relationships. In this new role, Close will be responsible for OpenX's DSP partner strategy. He will report to Geoff Wolinetz, SVP Publisher and Demand Platforms.

With Wolinetz's newly expanded role, Close will be tasked with developing and implementing strategies to grow OpenX's DSP partnerships, driving both value and revenue by integrating the company's best-in-class supply and data solutions with leading DSP partners, and working internally with product development and deployment to seamlessly introduce demand solutions.

"OpenX continues to be an innovative leader in the market's dynamic supply-side ecosystem, and one whose transparent, efficient, and sustainable products drive increasing value for our publishers, advertisers, and demand partners," said Close. "I'm thrilled to be focusing on driving strategic, long-term partnership opportunities with DSP partners to deliver increased value and efficiency through OpenX's data and identity assets, CTV product suite, and market-leading sustainability initiatives."

Close joins OpenX from Permutive, a first-party data platform for publishers, where he led demand partnerships strategy, implementing a novel model for leveraging and activating publisher first-party data assets across leading programmatic platforms. In his decade-plus of experience, Close has held strategy roles across LiveRamp, Oracle Advertising, and SpotX, focusing on programmatic partnerships across data and identity solutions.

"Danner's unique experience in market-facing roles at an SSP, multiple data technology companies, and in agency-facing roles, gives him a differentiated and well-balanced perspective on how OpenX can continue to grow DSP partnerships responsibly," said Wolinetz. "Given his experience, ardor, and diverse industry contacts, we anticipate Danner will make an immediate and meaningful impact on the business."

About OpenX
OpenX is a supply-side platform that is a leader in advertising technology, and is helping to create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile, and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publisher domains and receives more than 300 billion ad requests every day. OpenX is a certified CarbonNeutral® company and is verified for having fulfilled their SBTi Net-Zero targets. Visit the company's website at www.openx.com.

