OpenX Brings On Former Prebid.org President, Tom Levesque, To Accelerate Product Development

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX today announced that Tom Levesque has joined the company as Vice President of Product, overseeing product management across all business lines. Tom joins OpenX from Xandr, where he led product across a variety of functions, including header bidding, connected TV (CTV), and external identifiers. Tom is a recognized leader in the Prebid community having previously served as President and board member at Prebid.org.

In his role at OpenX, Tom will lead a group of product managers across the globe, overseeing the company's core exchange, OpenX's Prebid solution, Apollo, as well as the company's data and identity platform, OpenAudience. Additionally, Tom will accelerate product development in OpenX's growing CTV business.

This announcement comes on the heels of significant product momentum for OpenX, particularly around the company's data and identity platform, OpenAudience. Today, leading brands, agencies, publishers and third party tech companies are all adopting different OpenAudience solutions that allow them to effectively use first and third-party data, and reach the more than 280 million people resolved on the OpenAudience graph. OpenX has also brought to market a new log-level data solution called BIDS, a managed Prebid solution for publishers, and made significant upgrades to the company's core exchange to drive better results for clients.

"OpenX has been executing, innovating, and scaling products, and the company is well positioned to continue this momentum with its unique cloud native strategy, data products, and Prebid-based publisher tech," said Levesque. "We already have a fantastic product and engineering organization. My job is to accelerate our existing momentum while also crafting a line-up of new products that drive exceptional results for both marketers and publishers in a post-cookie world."

"Tom is incredibly well respected throughout the industry, and with our work together on the Prebid.org board, I've seen firsthand how he can scale products," said Paul T. Ryan, CTO and head of product at OpenX. "By bringing him on, we're adding even more deep programmatic expertise to our leadership team, and we're already seeing the impact in tech and product."

