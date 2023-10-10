Opera adds a new set of innovative tools to its browser AI, Aria

Opera One now lets you do much more with AI with less time, fewer technical skills, and less effort. The improved native browser AI, Aria, comes with a set of tools that allow you to easily refine your queries down to the sentence, create content with a set of predefined prompts, and even train the browser AI to write like you.

OSLO, Norway, Oct 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Being able to effectively interact with AI is quickly becoming an essential skill in life. With this update to Opera One, the native browser AI, Aria, lets people more easily and quickly get to the results they are looking for: whether it's a piece of content they are looking to create or a query they need help with.

Opera presents new AI features in its desktop browser available on Mac, Windows, and Linux Opera One update with new features in the native browser AI Aria including ways to rephrase and reuse parts of queries.

"This year, we redesigned our browser to make Opera users' interaction with AI better. With this release, we are improving their experience in places where it matters the most: queries and content creation," said Joanna Czajka, product director at Opera. "What people want is to create the content they need or get the best possible query results as fast, as accurately, and with as little effort as possible. With this update, we are making that happen."

Whether you need to compare various manufacturers of Star Wars figurines or want to start a travel blog for vegan travelers with dogs – Aria can save you a lot of time and effort as it just got much better at refining queries and generating creative output.

Refine the browser AI's output without having to provide context

The new "Refiner" tool in Aria has two main features: "Reuse" and "Rephrase". Let us first explain "Reuse".

To refine the replies you get from a traditional AI chatbot, you often need to retype the entire context in your every query. But what if the AI could create the perfect response based on selected elements from several of its previous answers? The "Reuse" feature allows you to do just that. Simply select the parts of previous responses you want to reuse, then click on "Reuse", and they will be added to the input field in Aria. Once you have collected all the elements you need, you can type in a new prompt that will use the elements you selected to generate a new reply.

To give you an example: Let's say you are using Aria to brainstorm ideas for a getaway to the Kingdom of Bhutan. You can now select a couple of the proposals that interest you among the AI's responses, and ask it to combine them into a trip plan for two.

Make the AI rephrase a specific part of its answer

Let's say you are happy with the blog post the AI generated, but would just like to change one small bit. With most solutions, all you can do is ask them to regenerate the whole thing. Aria is different as it allows you to rephrase a selected fragment of its output: you simply need to select the part you would like it to change and click "Rephrase". The new response will keep the bulk of the previous one and only rework the element you chose.

And if you feel like you want to get back to a part of Aria's responses later, you can highlight the elements you need, just like you would with highlighters in a book or notepad; the new "Highlighter" feature will take care of it.

Compose with ease

Generative AI is also there to help you compose new content and be creative. With this update to Opera One, you can get creative faster than ever. Simply click the magic pen icon next to the input field - this will take you to the Aria Compose feature. Whether it's a personal blog post, a social post, an important email, presentation deck, or a speech, all you need to do is:

Select the type of content you want to write from the TASK section. Provide a topic and little more context in the DESCRIPTION field. Choose the length, as well as tone: formal, informal, neutral, academic, business or funny.

Your text will be ready in no time and you didn't even have to come up with a prompt.

Training Aria to write like you

You can further personalize Aria with the "My Style" feature that lets you train the browser AI to write like you. It's never been easier to write long pieces of text, from insightful reviews to eloquent emails or stern complaints, all in your unique style of writing.

To make Aria write like you, you need to provide a few samples of your writing for it to learn from. Simply click the magic pen icon next to the AI input field, then go to "Define my style". You will then be asked to provide samples of your writing in a formal, neutral, and informal tone. After that, you're all set. Aria will be able to generate messages in your style.

Opera's innovations in the AI space include the command line

Opera One was the first browser to come with an integrated browser AI, Aria. Since June 2023, Opera users can also use the command line (Ctrl+/ or cmd+/) to interact with Aria. Whenever a question comes to mind, they can use the command line to ask Aria a question and either interact with the browser AI's response immediately in the sidebar or go back to browsing.

The browser AI offers free access to a leading GPT-based solution along with up-to-date information from the web.

Since early 2023, Opera has been adding AI capabilities to all of its flagship browsers on Win, MacOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. Aria is built on Opera's own Composer architecture, which allows it to tap into various language models – like OpenAI's GPT models – and to gather live information from the web. This makes its results more up to date and accurate. To use Aria, you need to log in into your Opera account or create one free of charge. Opera's browser AI is an opt-in feature.

Aria and its features are also available in Opera GX

Aria browser AI is also available in Opera GX, the hugely popular browser for gamers. To enable it, you need to switch on "Early Bird" in the browser's settings.

To access the Aria update presskit with images and video follow this link: https://opr.as/181e37

To access the YouTube animations, please use this link:

Video with voiceover: https://opr.as/67p9

Video without voiceover: https://opr.as/ltn4

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995, and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browsers and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com and on X @InvestorOpera.

SOURCE Opera Limited