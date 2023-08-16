Opera adds Aria to Opera for iOS, bringing free browser AI to all major platforms

Opera Limited

16 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

  • Opera adds Aria to Opera for iOS, first browser-maker to bring free AI tool to all major platforms, including Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS
  • Aria, a free service, is a result of the company's collaboration with OpenAI and has access to real-time information from across the web

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria, Opera's [NASDAQ: OPRA] new browser AI, is now available for all users of the Opera browser for iOS, making it accessible across all major platforms. A product of Opera's collaboration with OpenAI, Aria offers users a cutting-edge generative AI service for free. This service is enhanced by Opera's own Composer architecture, granting users access to real-time web results. Seamlessly integrated into the browser, Aria introduces an innovative paradigm for the future of web browsing.

Aria on Opera for iOS
Aria on Opera for iOS

"Aria, our newly-introduced and free AI solution, has already exceeded 1 million users," shared co-CEO Lin Song. "We're witnessing enthusiastic user engagement with AI tools, especially Aria. As a result, we are delighted to extend Opera's AI tool to our iOS users."

Aria amplifies users' creativity and productivity by leveraging the potential of AI. Based on Opera's own Composer infrastructure, Aria connects to OpenAI's GPT technology – further enhanced by additional capabilities, such as adding live results from the web. As an expert in both web navigation and browser functions, Aria facilitates AI collaboration in tasks such as information retrieval, text or code generation, and product inquiries.

With successful launches on Opera for desktop and Opera for Android, Aria's accessibility now extends to all major platforms, encompassing Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and now iOS.

As AI arrives on Opera for iOS, it's essential to emphasize that the AI experience within Opera is entirely user-controlled. Users have the autonomy to opt in based on their preference for engaging with AI services. Once activated, Aria offers intelligent insights, innovative ideas, and responsive voice commands.

To use Aria – available in more than 180 countries worldwide, including the EU and the US – users must log in using their Opera account. If they do not have one, they can register here for free. Once done, users simply have to open the browser AI in the main menu and start exploring the new way of browsing.

Award winning design and personalized browsing

The Opera browser for iOS is an award-winning browser that is enjoyed by millions of users worldwide. Featuring an interface that has garnered multiple design awards, the browser affords an unparalleled user experience. Designed to be used on the go, Opera's Fast Action Button puts the full range of navigation tools within a thumb's reach. Users can additionally keep photos, articles, recipes, travel ideas, and links with them at all times with My Flow, which allows for seamless and secure file sharing between phones, tablets, and computers. To personalize the experience at every angle, Opera has recently added the functionality of wallpaper customization to the browser.

Providing a fast and secure online experience for iOS users

Apart from its convenience, the Opera browser for iOS also offers unrivaled speed and security. It features, for example, a built-in ad blocker – speeding up the loading process as well as shielding users from unwanted advertisements – plus the Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which blocks third party tracking cookies and cookie dialogue. Additionally, the free built-in VPN service has recently completed the package, affording users protection as they browse the internet.

Unlock the potential of AI and redefine your browsing experience with award-winning Opera for iOS!

About Opera for iOS

Fast, safe and private, Opera Browser is a beautifully designed web browser with a Red Dot Award for its stunning user interface. Enjoyed by millions of fans across the world, it's built for people on the go and features a lightning fast web search for instant results. With built-in security features such as Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention – Opera Browser offers users the optimal iOS experience. Opera Browser has a 4.7 star rating in the App Store and has been reviewed by more than 600,000 people worldwide.

About Opera

Opera is a web innovator building on more than 25 years of innovation that started with the Opera web browser. While Opera is leveraging its brand and engaged user base in order to grow and develop new products and services for people who seek a better internet experience, Opera's PC and mobile web browsers, content discovery platform Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, Web3 and e-commerce are already the trusted choices of hundreds of millions of active and engaged users. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the OPRA ticker symbol. Download and access Opera's products and services from www.opera.com.

SOURCE Opera Limited

