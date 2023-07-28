Opera announces that its native browser AI integration surpasses 1 million users

OSLO, Norway, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that Opera's native browser AI, has reached over 1,000,000 users since recently becoming available to the users of the Opera Browser for Android and Opera Browser for desktop .

Opera's native browser AI, Aria.

Opera has moved swiftly to incorporate generative AI into its products since the turn of the year. A collaboration with OpenAI was announced at the end of February, with its popular ChatGPT platform integrated, along with ChatSonic, into the browser's sidebar within a month. Opera has also pioneered its own new AI solutions, such as AI Prompts, which allow users to quickly initiate conversations with generative AI services to shorten or explain articles, generate tweets, or request relevant content based on highlighted text.

The announcement of Aria in May marked a bold new step in the company's rapid adoption of AI services. Based on Opera's own "Composer" infrastructure, Aria connects to OpenAI's GPT technology and is enhanced by additional capabilities such as live results from the web. Easily expandable, Composer allows Aria to connect to multiple AI models and in the future will expand by integrating further capacities such as search and AI services powered by Opera's key partners.

Aria and AI services in general are key to Opera's strategy going forward, with the company's newly redesigned flagship desktop browser a harbinger of things to come. Rebuilt from the ground up, Opera One – in which Aria is natively integrated – heralds a new era of AI-based browsing. Beyond creating space for existing generative AI tools, the new design is also laying the groundwork for the AI services Opera is planning to unveil in the near future.

"As encouraging as the initial adoption of Aria has been, we are equally pleased with the quality of the users' early engagement with the AI tool," said co-CEO Lin Song. "We are also seeing a lift in total time spent, with increased searches and pageviews per session."

"While it is still early days, I am thrilled that our users are loving the Aria experience as much as we do," he expanded. "I can't wait for more of our users to try Aria for themselves as we upgrade all of our Desktop user base to Opera One and bring our native browser AI to Opera GX and Opera for iOS soon, making it available on all major platforms."

Aria is now available in Opera One , Opera's completely redesigned flagship browser, and in Opera for Android .

To use Aria – available in more than 180 countries worldwide, including the EU – users should download Opera for Android or Opera browser for desktop and log in using their Opera account. If they do not have one, they can register here for free. Once done, users simply open the browser, click the Aria icon in the main menu (mobile) or in the sidebar (desktop) and start exploring the new way of browsing, using AI for free.

About Opera

Opera is a web innovator building on more than 25 years of innovation that started with the Opera web browser. While Opera is leveraging its brand and engaged user base in order to grow and develop new products and services for people who seek a better internet experience, Opera's PC and mobile web browsers, content discovery platform Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, Web3 and e-commerce are already the trusted choices of hundreds of millions of active and engaged users. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the "OPRA" ticker symbol. Download and access Opera's products and services from www.opera.com .

Learn more about Opera at www.investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

