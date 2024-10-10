Opera introduces a new way to manage tabs with AI via Tab Commands

Available now on the developer stream of Opera for desktop, this new AI Feature Drop represents the company's commitment to innovation in key areas of the browser such as tabs and AI, and combining them together to provide more than just a chatbox. This way, Aria can perform tasks within the browser and become a functional tool that brings value to all the browser's users.

"As the company that invented tabs more than 20 years ago, we continue to be obsessed with them. Last year we revolutionized tabs with Tab Islands, and this year we're bringing AI into the mix with Tab Commands to make tab management even better," said Joana Czajka, Product Director for Opera One.

An AI feature with privacy in mind

The new Tab commands also represent Opera's commitment to innovation in the area of privacy. When the user employs this feature, no information about their tabs is sent to the server – only the prompt itself is being processed.

When the Aria server receives the user's prompt, it generates a set of instructions that indicate to the client (the browser) what to do with the tabs and how, for example, to group all video tabs in a Tab Island. This means that no data is leaving the user's device, because Aria server only needs to process the prompt itself; which makes Tab Commands a feature that puts the user's privacy first.

Innovating since the inception of the web

Opera has already released features that enhance the Command Line and take Aria out of the chat box, an example of this is the Page Context Mode . This was made as part of the AI Feature Drops Program. Additionally, the company has also made big innovations to tabs in the past – besides from actually inventing them – with the introduction of Tab Islands to Opera One in 2023. Today, the introduction of Tab Commands brings a new way for users to interact with their beloved tabs via the browser's ever useful Command Line.

The Tab Command feature is now available in the Developer version of the Opera One browser that can be downloaded here . To access it, users need to open the Command Line by pressing Ctrl+/ and typing a prompt related to their tabs. Alternatively, with 5 or more tabs open, they can right click a tab and select the "AI Tab Management" option from the drop-down menu.

*The command line can be accessed through the shortcut: Ctrl + / on Windows and Cmd + / on Mac.In some cases – and depending on the user's keyboard layout – the Aria Command Line can vary due to different positioning of the forward slash ( / ) character, for example, in the Nordics it is ctrl/cmd + shift + 7.

