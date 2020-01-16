Opera Limited Shareholder Alert - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims on Behalf of OPRA Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Opera Limited ("Opera" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: OPRA) to determine whether Opera may have issued materially misleading information to the investing public in violation of the federal securities laws.

On January 16, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that "[m]ost of Opera's lending business is operated through apps offered on Google's Play Store. In August, Google tightened rules to curtail predatory lending and, as a result, Opera's apps are now in black and white violation of numerous Google rules." Further, Hindenburg Research stated that Opera, "[i]nstead of disclosing to investors that its "high-growth" microfinance segment could be imperiled by these new rules, Opera . . . immediately raised $82 million in a secondary offering without disclosing Google's changes to investors."

On this news, Opera's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 16, 2020, injuring investors.

If you wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm's investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact either John Kehoe, Esq, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

