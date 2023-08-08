Opera Limited to announce second quarter 2023 financial results on August 24th, 2023

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its second quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th, 2023. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 24th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EDT).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 800-895-3361
China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382
Hong Kong: +80-090-1494
Norway: +47 80-01-3780
United Kingdom: +44 0-808-101-1183
International: +1 785-424-1062
Confirmation Code: OPRAQ223

About Opera
Opera is a web innovator building on more than 25 years of innovation that started with the Opera web browser. While Opera is leveraging its brand and engaged user base in order to grow and develop new products and services for people who seek a better internet experience, Opera's PC and mobile web browsers, content discovery platform Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, Web3 and e-commerce are already the trusted choices of hundreds of millions of active and engaged users. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the "OPRA" ticker symbol. Download and access Opera's products and services from www.opera.com.

Learn more about Opera at www.investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

