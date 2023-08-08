Opera Limited to announce second quarter 2023 financial results on August 24th, 2023

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its second quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th, 2023. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://investor.opera.com .

Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 24th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EDT).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 800-895-3361

China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382

Hong Kong: +80-090-1494

Norway: +47 80-01-3780

United Kingdom: +44 0-808-101-1183

International: +1 785-424-1062

Confirmation Code: OPRAQ223

About Opera

SOURCE Opera Limited