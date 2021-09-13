Opera Limited to participate at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Wolfson, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference. Further, the company will host 1x1 meetings at the Lake Street Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference and the 4th EFG Hermes Virtual Investor Conference.

Event Details:

Lake Street Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

1x1 meetings only

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat: 8:50 a.m. ET

4th EFG Hermes Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Monday and Tuesday, September 20 and 21, 2021

1x1 meetings only

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

SOURCE Opera Limited

Related Links

http://www.opera.com

