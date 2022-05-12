Opera Limited to participate at upcoming investor conferences

OSLO, Norway, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today the appearance of company executives at upcoming investor conferences

Event Details:

Spring Into Action – Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Date and Time: May 17th, 2022 @ 8:30 AM ET

Virtual Fireside Chat

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Presentation Date and Time: May 18th, 2022 @ 8:45 AM ET

Virtual Fireside Chat

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com .

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

SOURCE Opera Limited