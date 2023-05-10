Opera Limited to Participate in the Needham Technology and Media Conference

OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Wolfson, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference.

Event Details:



Needham Technology and Media Conference

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Virtual Fireside Chat with Opera : 8:00 A.M. EDT

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com .

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com.

Learn more about Opera at https://investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

SOURCE Opera Limited