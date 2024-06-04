Opera now lets you decorate your browser tabs with emojis

Used by 90% of internet users worldwide, emojis have become an essential part of how people express themselves online. It has also been shown that using a diverse set of emojis improves people's life satisfaction.

"A world without emojis would be plain sad - we don't even want to think about that. With this release, we went in quite the opposite direction and created Tab Emojis. This feature lets Opera users add some fun directly to their tabs by decorating them with a smiley, an animal, a fruit, a vegetable or any of the over one thousand emojis of their choice," said Joanna Czajka, Product Director at Opera "We're excited to see how creative our users get with this," she added.

Beyond bringing a pinch of fun and customization to the browser, Tab Emojis also deliver organizational benefits: adding an emoji to a tab makes it stand out from the other tabs and makes it visually recognizable. For example, If there is a tab which contains urgent work, users can add an emoji, making it easier to get back to what is most important to them. It is the users that decide what emojis to pick and which meanings to assign to them.

Users can quickly identify and decorate their tabs by assigning emojis to them by hovering over any tab and then accessing a menu of five pre-selected emojis. They can also explore a vast collection of over a thousand options with the '+' button. Emojis can be easily changed or removed the same way they were added.

This is not the first time that Opera delves into the world of emojis. The Norwegian browser was the first one to enable emoji-based web addresses which allow internet domains to have a URL composed exclusively of emojis.Tab Emojis further demonstrates Opera's belief that a browser can deliver both fun and functionality through different means.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browsers and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com and on X @InvestorOpera.

SOURCE Opera Limited