Opera Reports Both Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Above Guidance in its Third Quarter 2023 Results

11th consecutive quarter of 20+% revenue growth, exceeding the high end of previously issued guidance on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA

Delivered $103 million quarterly revenue, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%

Raises both revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance above the previous ranges

Returned $53 million to its shareholders through dividend and share repurchases in the quarter

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter and Nine Months 2023 Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Year-

over-



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



Year-

over-

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts, unaudited)

2022



2023



year %

change



2022



2023



year %

change

Revenue

$ 85,347



$ 102,639





20 %

$ 234,765



$ 283,824





21 %

















































Net income (loss)

$ 9,384



$ 16,836





79 %

$ (5,887)



$ 45,851





NM

Margin



11.0 %



16.4 %











(2.5) %



16.2 %

























































Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 21,382



$ 23,752





11 %

$ 45,300



$ 65,955





46 % Margin



25.1 %



23.1 %











19.3 %



23.2 %

























































Diluted earnings per ADS (2)

$ 0.08



$ 0.18





131 %

$ (0.05)



$ 0.50





NM



















































Free cash flow from operations (1)

$ 15,031



$ 13,418





(11) %

$ 22,567



$ 49,951





121 %



(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" sections below for explanations and reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures. (2) Opera Limited has American depositary shares (ADSs) listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, each representing two ordinary shares in the company

"With the best product portfolio in our company's history, we were able to generate record revenue of $102.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $23.8 million, both well ahead of the top end of our guidance ranges, and setting us up for a continued strong trajectory," said co-CEO Lin Song.

"Our strong quarterly results are fueled by our operational execution. During the third quarter, Opera GX reached a new record of 26 million MAUs, our user base continued growing among high-ARPU users, and we kept expanding the number of people that have access to Aria, our browser AI. Across our products, we maintain a high pace of innovation to deliver the best possible browsing experience to our users," continued Mr. Song.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Advertising revenue grew 24% year-over-year, and now constitutes 59% of total revenue. This revenue category benefits from both our browser monetization trajectory as well as the expansion of our Opera Ads platform.





Search revenue grew 15% year-over-year. The growth in search revenue continues to be driven by our focus on users with the highest monetization potential in Western markets.





Opera had 311 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the third quarter of 2023, with user growth in North America and Europe being offset by reductions in low-ARPU user numbers in emerging markets.





and being offset by reductions in low-ARPU user numbers in emerging markets. In the third quarter of 2023, annualized ARPU was $1.31 , an increase of 24% versus the third quarter of 2022.





, an increase of 24% versus the third quarter of 2022. The Opera GX gaming browser had 26.1 million MAUs across PC and mobile in the quarter, up 10% from 23.7 million in the second quarter.





Paid our first recurring semi-annual dividend of $0.40 per ADS in July, and repurchased 1.2 million ADS at a cost of $17.2 million during the third quarter.

Business Outlook

"We are excited about the momentum in our business, and how our strategy enables the combination of both revenue scaling and healthy profitability that directly benefits our shareholders through a recurring dividend program and share repurchases. Our year-over-year growth rates were strongest at the end of the quarter, translating to a solidified trajectory as we look to the fourth quarter and a significant upwards revision of our guidance for the year," said Frode Jacobsen, CFO.

For the full year of 2023, Opera is raising its revenue guidance to be $394 - 397 million, up from the previously issued $380 - 390 million. We guide adjusted EBITDA to be $88 - 90 million, or a 23% margin at the midpoints, up from $80 - 84 million.

For the fourth quarter, we guide revenue of $110 - 113 million or 16% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, up from $102 - 109 million implied in our prior guidance. Adjusted EBITDA is guided to be $22 - 24 million, or a 21% margin at the midpoint, up from $19.3 - 21.3 implied in our prior guidance.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

All comparisons in this section are relative to the third quarter of 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue increased by 20% to $102.6 million.

Advertising revenue increased by 24% to $60.8 million .





. Search revenue increased by 15% to $40.8 million .





. Technology licensing and other revenue was $1.0 million .

Operating expenses increased by 25% to $86.6 million.

Combined technology and platform fees, content cost and cost of inventory sold were $25.2 million , or 25% of revenue.





, or 25% of revenue. Personnel expenses, including share-based remuneration, were $20.7 million . This expense consists of cash-based compensation expense of $17.5 million , an 8% increase year-over-year, and share-based remuneration expense of $3.2 million . Share-based remuneration includes grants made by Opera's majority shareholder, which represents an expense in the P&L even though Opera has no obligation in connection with these grants, and they do not represent dilution for Opera's shareholders.





. This expense consists of cash-based compensation expense of , an 8% increase year-over-year, and share-based remuneration expense of . Share-based remuneration includes grants made by Opera's majority shareholder, which represents an expense in the P&L even though Opera has no obligation in connection with these grants, and they do not represent dilution for Opera's shareholders. Marketing and distribution expenses were $28.4 million , an increase of 9%.





, an increase of 9%. Depreciation and amortization expenses were $3.2 million , a 7% decrease.





, a 7% decrease. The quarter included impairment expense of $0.6 million related to a non-core intangible asset, and non-recurring expenses of $0.7 million related to the filing of an F-3 registration statement and the secondary offering conducted in September.





related to a non-core intangible asset, and non-recurring expenses of related to the filing of an F-3 registration statement and the secondary offering conducted in September. Other operating expenses were $7.7 million , a 28% increase which includes elevated professional services fees in connection with Opera's strengthening of its framework for internal controls over financial reporting.

Operating profit was $16.1 million, representing a 16% margin, compared to an operating profit of $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net finance income was $1.0 million, inclusive of interest income on bank deposits and time-value changes of our Star X receivable, compared to a net finance expense of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $0.2 million, compared to $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, benefiting from the recognition of a deferred tax asset relating to prior share based remuneration expenses, which reduces future tax payments.

Net income was $16.8 million, representing a 16% margin, compared to net income of $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Basic earnings per ADS was $0.19 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to basic earnings per ADS of $0.08 in the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding was 179.3 million, corresponding to 89.65 million ADSs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.8 million, representing a 23% margin, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Free cash flow from operations was $13.4 million, compared to $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The revenue strength within the quarter, combined with a relatively stable level of marketing spend, translated to a $6.7 million working capital increase within the quarter. Year-to-date, free cash flow from operations totaled $50.0 million, compared to $22.6 million in the first three quarters of 2022.

We have posted Opera's unaudited financial results by quarter since 2019 at https://investor.opera.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call

Opera's management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, October 26th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EDT).

A live webcast of the conference call will be posted at https://investor.opera.com.

We will be tweeting highlights from our prepared remarks. Please follow along on Twitter/X, @InvestorOpera.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to revenue, net income (loss), net cash flow from operating activities and other financial measures under IFRS, we use adjusted EBITDA and, starting from 2023, free cash flow from operations, which are described below, to evaluate our business. We use these non-IFRS financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. While these non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, and that free cash flow from operations provides useful information regarding how cash provided by operating activities compares to the investments required to maintain and grow our business.

We believe these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. Accordingly, we believe that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results and liquidity in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. Our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from similarly-titled non-IFRS measures, if any, reported by our peers. In addition, our non-IFRS financial measures may be limited in their usefulness because they do not present the full economic effect of expenses and cash flows mentioned below. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of our non-IFRS financial measures to the most closely related IFRS financial measures. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow from operations in conjunction with net income (loss) and net cash flow from operating activities.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding (i) profit (loss) from discontinued operations, (ii) income tax (expense) benefit, (iii) net finance income (expense), (iv) share of net income (loss) of equity-accounted investees, (v) impairment of equity-accounted investees, (vi) fair value gain (loss) on investments, (vii) depreciation and amortization, (viii) impairment of non-financial assets, (ix) share-based remuneration, including related social security costs, (x) non-recurring expenses, and (xi) other operating income.

We define free cash flow from operations as net cash flows from (used in) operating activities less (i) purchases of fixed and intangible assets, (ii) development expenditure and (iii) payment of lease liabilities.

Safe Harbor Statement

Opera Limited Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except number of shares which are reflected in millions and per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Revenue

$ 85,347



$ 102,639



$ 234,765



$ 283,824

Other operating income



80





8





322





188

Operating expenses:































Technology and platform fees



(1,037)





(736)





(3,321)





(2,691)

Content cost



(841)





(1,181)





(2,944)





(3,164)

Cost of inventory sold



(13,868)





(23,332)





(29,372)





(58,855)

Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



(17,994)





(20,710)





(53,493)





(62,133)

Marketing and distribution expenses



(26,005)





(28,406)





(85,429)





(79,799)

Credit loss expense



(299)





(192)





(410)





(2,638)

Depreciation and amortization



(3,438)





(3,205)





(10,449)





(9,940)

Impairment of non-financial assets



-





(565)





-





(565)

Non-recurring expenses



-





(689)





(1,208)





(689)

Other operating expenses



(5,770)





(7,552)





(19,703)





(20,974)

Total operating expenses



(69,252)





(86,569)





(206,329)





(241,449)

Operating profit (loss)



16,175





16,078





28,758





42,563

Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



-





-





(6)





-

Net finance income (expense):































Finance income



2,545





1,154





4,982





7,877

Finance expense



(4,747)





(92)





(30,035)





(545)

Net foreign exchange gain (loss)



578





(86)





(70)





590

Net finance income (expense)



(1,624)





976





(25,122)





7,922

Profit (loss) before income taxes



14,551





17,054





3,629





50,485

Income tax (expense) benefit



(5,167)





(218)





(9,516)





(4,635)

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

$ 9,384



$ 16,836



$ (5,887)



$ 45,851



































Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:































Basic, ADS equivalent



113.68





89.65





114.74





89.78

Diluted, ADS equivalent



113.97





91.21





114.74





91.31

Basic, ordinary shares



227.35





179.31





229.48





179.55

Diluted, ordinary shares



227.94





182.43





229.48





182.62



































Earnings per ADS and per ordinary share:































Basic earnings per ADS

$ 0.08



$ 0.19



$ (0.05)



$ 0.51

Diluted earnings per ADS

$ 0.08



$ 0.18



$ (0.05)



$ 0.50

Basic earnings per ordinary share

$ 0.04



$ 0.09



$ (0.03)



$ 0.26

Diluted earnings per ordinary share

$ 0.04



$ 0.09



$ (0.03)



$ 0.25



Opera Limited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Net income (loss)

$ 9,384



$ 16,836



$ (5,887)



$ 45,851

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Items that may be reclassified to the statement of operations in subsequent periods (net of tax):































Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



(2,412)





(962)





(5,253)





(2,129)

Reclassification of share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity-accounted investees



-





-





708





-

Other comprehensive income (loss)



(2,412)





(962)





(4,545)





(2,129)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

$ 6,973



$ 15,874



$ (10,431)



$ 43,721



Opera Limited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (In thousands, unaudited)





As of

December 31,



As of

September 30,





2022



2023

Assets:















Property and equipment

$ 14,623



$ 14,565

Intangible assets



99,983





97,769

Goodwill



429,445





429,509

Non-current receivables from sale of investments



76,305





-

Non-current investments and financial assets



2,643





2,530

Deferred tax assets



1,473





1,708

Total non-current assets



624,473





546,081



















Trade receivables



57,923





60,070

Current receivables from sale of investments



56,347





32,449

Other current receivables



17,247





5,167

Prepayments



3,932





10,226

Marketable securities



66,250





-

Cash and cash equivalents



52,414





83,505

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities



118,664





83,505

Assets held for sale



86,100





163,462

Total current assets



340,213





354,879

Total assets

$ 964,686



$ 900,959



















Equity:















Share capital

$ 18



$ 18

Other paid in capital



824,832





824,832

Treasury shares



(206,514)





(225,814)

Retained earnings



273,262





225,937

Foreign currency translation reserve



(3,385)





(5,515)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent



888,213





819,458



















Liabilities:















Non-current lease liabilities and other loans



4,723





5,594

Deferred tax liabilities



7,352





232

Other non-current liabilities



68





67

Total non-current liabilities



12,143





5,893



















Trade and other payables



46,937





46,835

Deferred revenue



995





3,188

Current lease liabilities and other loans



3,112





2,888

Income tax payable



1,133





10,374

Other current liabilities



12,152





12,323

Total current liabilities



64,330





75,608

Total liabilities



76,472





81,501

Total equity and liabilities

$ 964,686



$ 900,959



Opera Limited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (In thousands, except number of shares, unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022:





Number of shares

outstanding



Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Ordinary

shares



ADS

equivalent



Share

capital



Other

paid in

capital



Treasury

shares



Retained

earnings



Foreign

currency

translation

reserve



Total

equity

As of January 1, 2022



230,291,732





115,145,866



$ 24



$ 824,832



$ (60,453)



$ 249,155



$ (520)



$ 1,013,039

Net income (loss)



-





-





-





-





-





(5,887)





-





(5,887)

Other comprehensive income (loss)



-





-





-





-





-





-





(4,545)





(4,545)

Share-based remuneration



-





-





-





-





-





5,227





-





5,227

Issuance of shares upon exercise of RSUs and options



1,597,500





798,750





-





-





-





-





-





-

Acquisition of treasury shares



(5,452,692)





(2,726,346)





-





-





(14,247)





-





-





(14,247)

As of September 30, 2022



226,436,540





113,218,270



$ 24



$ 824,832



$ (74,700)



$ 248,495



$ (5,065)



$ 993,588



For the nine months ended September 30, 2023:





Number of shares

outstanding



Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Ordinary

shares



ADS

equivalent



Share

capital



Other

paid in

capital



Treasury

shares



Retained

earnings



Foreign

currency

translation

reserve



Total

equity

As of January 1, 2023



178,430,242





89,215,121



$ 18



$ 824,832



$ (206,514)



$ 273,263



$ (3,385)



$ 888,213

Net income (loss)



-





-





-





-





-





45,851





-





45,851

Other comprehensive income (loss)



-





-





-





-





-





-





(2,129)





(2,129)

Share-based remuneration, net of tax



-





-





-





-





-





14,046





-





14,046

Issuance of shares upon exercise of RSUs and options



2,137,018





1,068,509





-





-





394





-





-





394

Dividends



-





-





-





-





-





(107,222)





-





(107,222)

Acquisition of treasury shares



(3,222,784)





(1,611,392)





-





-





(19,694)





-





-





(19,694)

As of September 30, 2023



177,344,476





88,672,238



$ 18



$ 824,832



$ (225,814)



$ 225,937



$ (5,515)



$ 819,458



Opera Limited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:































Profit (loss) before income taxes

$ 14,551



$ 17,054



$ 3,629



$ 50,485

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before income taxes to net cash flow:































Share-based payment expense



1,740





3,815





5,227





10,989

Depreciation and amortization



3,438





3,205





10,449





9,940

Impairment of non-financial assets



-





565





-





565

Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



-





-





6





-

Net finance (income) expense



1,624





(976)





25,122





(7,922)

Other adjustments



(739)





(273)





(1,486)





(65)

Changes in working capital:































Change in trade and other receivables



(4,961)





(4,808)





(10,278)





(2,423)

Change in prepayments



416





(1,279)





967





(1,693)

Change in inventories



(888)





(289)





(1,586)





(638)

Change in trade and other payables



2,260





(407)





2,634





(102)

Change in deferred revenue



(359)





(1,657)





417





2,193

Change in other liabilities



1,048





1,753





(2,112)





170

Income taxes (paid) received



(97)





(470)





133





(4,022)

Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities



18,032





16,233





33,120





57,477

Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchase of equipment



(165)





(741)





(2,758)





(1,279)

Development expenditure



(1,988)





(1,189)





(4,911)





(3,304)

Proceeds from sale of shares in former associates



4,000





-





36,879





-

Net sale (purchase) of listed equity instruments



12,191





-





19,235





23,414

Interest income received



765





840





799





2,273

Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities



14,804





(1,090)





49,245





21,105

Cash flows from financing activities:































Acquisition of treasury shares



(4,379)





(17,230)





(14,247)





(19,694)

Proceeds from exercise of share options



-





-





-





394

Dividends paid



-





(10,832)





-





(23,105)

Interests on loans and borrowings



(42)





(92)





(145)





(243)

Repayment of loans and borrowings



(124)





(46)





(308)





(203)

Payment of lease liabilities



(848)





(884)





(2,884)





(2,943)

Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities



(5,393)





(29,084)





(17,584)





(45,795)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



27,442





(13,942)





64,781





32,786

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



139,400





98,155





102,876





52,414

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(771)





(709)





(1,586)





(1,696)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 166,071



$ 83,505



$ 166,071



$ 83,505



Opera Limited Supplemental Financial Information (In thousands, unaudited)

Revenue

The table below specifies the amounts of the different types of revenue:





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Advertising

$ 49,145



$ 60,800



$ 130,680



$ 163,147

Search



35,368





40,820





101,128





117,464

Technology licensing and other revenue



834





1,019





2,956





3,213

Total revenue

$ 85,347



$ 102,639



$ 234,765



$ 283,824



Personnel Expenses Including Share-based Remuneration

The table below specifies the amounts of personnel expenses including share-based remuneration:





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Personnel expenses, excluding share-based remuneration

$ 16,146



$ 17,488



$ 48,286



$ 49,747

Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs (1)



1,848





3,222





5,207





12,385

Total personnel expenses including share-based remuneration

$ 17,994



$ 20,710



$ 53,493



$ 62,133





(1) Kunlun, the ultimate parent of Opera, has made equity grants to employees of Opera as compensation for services these employees provide to Opera. Opera does not have any obligation to settle the awards granted by Kunlun and such grants do not lead to dilution for Opera's shareholders. Share-based remuneration expense related to awards granted by Kunlun to employees of Opera was nil and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively, and nil and $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Other Operating Expenses

The table below specifies the nature of other operating expenses:





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Hosting

$ 2,343



$ 2,580



$ 6,869



$ 7,612

Audit, legal and other advisory services



899





1,881





5,390





5,118

Software license fees



579





962





1,542





2,429

Rent and other office expenses



774





810





2,665





2,036

Travel



477





454





1,049





1,324

Other



698





865





2,188





2,455

Total other operating expenses

$ 5,770



$ 7,552



$ 19,703



$ 20,974



Opera Limited Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (In thousands, unaudited)

The table below reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Net income (loss)

$ 9,384



$ 16,836



$ (5,887)



$ 45,851

Add (deduct):































Income tax expense (benefit)



5,167





218





9,516





4,635

Net finance expense (income)



1,624





(976)





25,122





(7,922)

Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



-





-





6





-

Depreciation and amortization



3,438





3,205





10,449





9,940

Impairment of non-financial assets



-





565





-





565

Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs



1,848





3,222





5,207





12,385

Non-recurring expenses



-





689





1,208





689

Other operating income



(80)





(8)





(322)





(188)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,382



$ 23,752



$ 45,300



$ 65,955



The table below reconciles net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow from operations:





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2023



2022



2023

Net cash flow from operating activities

$ 18,032



$ 16,233



$ 33,120



$ 57,477

Deduct:































Purchase of equipment



(165)





(741)





(2,758)





(1,279)

Development expenditure



(1,988)





(1,189)





(4,911)





(3,304)

Payment of lease liabilities



(848)





(884)





(2,884)





(2,943)

Free cash flow from operations

$ 15,031



$ 13,418



$ 22,567



$ 49,951



