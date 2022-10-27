Opera Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue and adjusted EBITDA both exceeded prior guidance ranges, with gaming browser GX key driver of high ARPU users in the Americas and Europe

Q3 revenue grew 28% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 25% in the quarter

Company announced a major repurchase of 23.4 million ADS equivalents that closed in October, in addition to 0.9 million ADSs repurchased in the market during Q3

Company raises 2022 guidance, expecting 29% revenue growth at a 19% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights





Three Months

Ended September 30,



Year-

over-year



Nine Months

Ended September 30,



Year-

over-year

[US$ thousands, except for margins and per ADS amounts]

2021



2022



% Change



2021



2022



% Change

Revenue



66,620





85,347





28.1 %



178,365





234,765





31.6 %

















































Net income (loss)



23,500





9,384





(60.1) %



68,426





(5,887)





n.m.

Margin



35.3 %



11.0 %











38.4 %



(2.5) %

























































Adjusted EBITDA (1)



8,197





21,382





160.9 %



11,759





45,300





285.2 % Margin



12.3 %



25.1 %











6.6 %



19.3 %

























































Adjusted net income (1)



29,816





11,759





(60.6) %



83,567





2,033





(97.6) % Margin



44.8 %



13.8 %











46.9 %



0.9 %

























































Diluted net income (loss) per ADS, US$



0.20





0.08





(59.3) %



0.59





(0.05)





n.m.



















































Diluted adjusted net income per ADS, US$ (1)



0.26





0.10





(59.8) %



0.72





0.02





(97.5) %



(1) Please see the separate section "About non-IFRS financial measures" for the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

"Once again, Opera was able to deliver record revenue at a profitability level well ahead of our expectations, by remaining focused on operational excellence despite continuing macro headwinds," said Co-CEO Song Lin.

"While the macroeconomic outlook remains highly uncertain, we are pleased to yet again observe that our strategic choice to focus product innovation around high-ARPU users in the US and in Europe continues to drive strong underlying performance. The substantial revenue growth and profitability expansion we report today exceed our earlier increased guidance and demonstrate the growth potential of our core strategy even in turbulent times. Finally, I would like to add how excited I am to join the Board of Directors and continue to shape the direction of our company," continued Mr. Song.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Core search and advertising revenue grew 29% year-over-year, driven by the ongoing ARPU trend of our browser and news user base as well as our Opera Ads platform.

Opera's average monthly active user base was 321 million MAUs in the quarter, with underlying growth continuing to be strongest in the Americas. As our focus on monetizable users in emerging markets mature, we are starting to see signs of user base stabilization in these regions at significantly higher ARPU levels.

In the third quarter, each user on average generated a record $1.06 of revenue on an annualized basis, exceeding the one-dollar milestone following 41% growth versus the third quarter of 2021.

of revenue on an annualized basis, exceeding the milestone following 41% growth versus the third quarter of 2021. The Opera GX gaming browser had over 18 million monthly active users across PC and mobile in the third quarter, with the underlying growth being partially offset by seasonality.

Towards the end of the quarter, Opera announced that it had reached an agreement with its pre-IPO shareholder, 360, to acquire its 23.4 million ADS equivalents or 20.6% stake in Opera for $128.6 million , financed by our strong balance sheet. Subsequent to the end of the quarter the transaction closed, and 360 is no longer a shareholder in Opera.

, financed by our strong balance sheet. Subsequent to the end of the quarter the transaction closed, and 360 is no longer a shareholder in Opera. During the quarter, the company conducted open market repurchases of 0.9 million ADSs at an average price of $4.84 , for a total spend of $4.4 million , leaving $35 million or nearly 70% of our existing buyback authorization remaining. Net of the transaction with 360 and repurchases to date in Q4, the total number of ADS equivalents outstanding is now 89,693,168.

, for a total spend of , leaving or nearly 70% of our existing buyback authorization remaining. Net of the transaction with 360 and repurchases to date in Q4, the total number of ADS equivalents outstanding is now 89,693,168. At the end of the third quarter our cash and marketable securities were $201 million . Combined with present value receivables of $168 million from the sale of Nanobank and Star X, this adds to a total of $369 million , or $241 million net of the subsequent payment for 360's stake. We also continue to hold our 6.44% equity stake in OPay as an asset held for sale.

Business Outlook

"Both our search and advertising revenues supported our continued strong growth trajectory driven by our focus on high value users and broadened monetization in all regions. Revenue outperformance combined with lower-than-expected marketing expenses resulted in higher-than-expected EBITDA," said CFO Frode Jacobsen. "On top of our strong operating performance, we remain committed to returning capital to shareholders. In total Opera has bought back more than 28% of total ADS equivalents outstanding after our 2018 IPO and 2019 follow-on offering and we remain focused on closing the gap between the current share price and the intrinsic value we see in our company."

For the full year of 2022, Opera expects revenue of $323 million to $326 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth at the midpoint and up from our prior guidance of $313 million to $319 million. We guide adjusted EBITDA to be between $62 million and $64 million, or a 19% margin at the midpoint, and up from our prior guidance of $53 million to $60 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Opera expects revenue of $88 million to $91 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $17 million and $19 million, representing a 20% margin at the midpoint.

Third Quarter 2022 Consolidated Financial Results

All comparisons in this section are relative to the third quarter of 2021 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue increased 28% to $85.3 million.

Search revenue increased by 15% to $35.4 million , driven in by the growth of our PC footprint in western markets, particularly in North America .

, driven in by the growth of our PC footprint in western markets, particularly in . Advertising revenue increased by 41% to $49.1 million , benefiting from the audience extension supported by our Opera Ads platform in addition to the growth in our western PC footprint.

, benefiting from the audience extension supported by our Opera Ads platform in addition to the growth in our western PC footprint. Technology licensing and other revenue was $0.8 million .

Operating expenses increased by 3% to $69.3 million.

Combined technology and platform fees, content cost and cost of inventory sold was $15.7 million , or 18% of revenue.

, or 18% of revenue. Personnel expenses, including share-based remuneration, were $18.0 million , a 15% decrease. This expense consists of cash-based compensation expense of $16.1 million , a 7% decrease year-over-year mainly due to strengthening of the US dollar, and share-based remuneration expense of $1.8 million .

, a 15% decrease. This expense consists of cash-based compensation expense of , a 7% decrease year-over-year mainly due to strengthening of the US dollar, and share-based remuneration expense of . Marketing and distribution expenses were $26.0 million , a decrease of 20% year-over-year, or a 3% sequential increase versus the prior quarter.

, a decrease of 20% year-over-year, or a 3% sequential increase versus the prior quarter. Depreciation and amortization expenses were $3.4 million , a 30% decrease year-over-year but stable versus the prior quarter.

, a 30% decrease year-over-year but stable versus the prior quarter. All other operating expenses were $6.1 million , a 10% increase year-over-year but a 14% decrease versus the prior quarter.

Operating profit was $16.2 million compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net finance expense was $2.2 million, of which the present value impact of the extended payment period of our Nanobank sale was the most significant driver.

Income tax expense was $5.2 million in the quarter, elevated due to foreign currency impacts on net deferred tax liabilities.

Net income was $9.4 million. This compared to net income of $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by the $28.0 million gain from recognizing our ordinary shares in OPay at fair value.

Net income per ADS was $0.08 in the quarter. Each ADS represents two shares in Opera Limited. In the quarter, the weighted average number of shares outstanding was 227.4 million, corresponding to 113.7 million ADSs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.4 million, representing a 25% margin, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income was $11.8 million in the quarter, compared to adjusted net income of $29.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income per ADS was $0.10 in the quarter.

We have posted Opera's unaudited financial results by quarter since 2019 at https://investor.opera.com .

Conference Call

Opera's management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EDT). Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 877-830-2596

China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382

Hong Kong: +80-090-1494

Norway: +47 80-01-3780

United Kingdom: +44 0-808-101-1183

International: +1 785-424-1744

Confirmation Code: OPRAQ322

A live webcast of the conference call will be posted at https://investor.opera.com .

We will be tweeting highlights from our prepared remarks. Please follow along on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

About Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented based on IFRS, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss), both non-IFRS financial measures, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-IFRS financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding income tax expense (benefit), net finance expense (income), share of net loss (income) of equity-accounted investees, fair value loss (gain) from investments, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, impairment of equity-accounted investees, share-based remuneration, credit loss expense related to divested joint venture, non-recurring expenses, less other operating income and (profit) loss from discontinued operations.

We define adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based remuneration, amortization cost related to acquired intangible assets, amortization of Nanobank intangible assets, credit loss expense related to divested joint venture and other non-recurring expenses, and (profit) loss from discontinued operations, adjusted for the associated tax benefit related to such items.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. These non-IFRS financial measures adjust for the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the operational performance of our business. While we believe that these non-IFRS financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to our financial statements at the end of this announcement for a table reconciling our non-IFRS financial measures to net income (loss), the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "seek," "plan," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "guidance," "is/are likely to," "future" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business outlook section contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which it operates. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to: the duration and development of the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as resulting changes in consumer behaviors; the outcome of regulatory processes or litigation; the Company and its goals and strategies; expected development and launch, and market acceptance, of products and services; Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brands, platforms and services; Company's expectations regarding growth in its user base, user retention and level of engagement; Company's ability to attract, retain and monetize users; Company's ability to continue to develop new technologies, products and services and/or upgrade its existing technologies, products and services; quarterly variations in Company's operating results caused by factors beyond its control; and global macroeconomic conditions and their potential impact in the markets in which the Company has business. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Opera is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its annual reports on Form 20-F.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Nasdaq stock market (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com.

Learn more about Opera at https://investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Operations





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

[US$ thousands, except per ADS and share amounts]

2021



2022



2021



2022

Revenue



66,620





85,347





178,365





234,765

Other operating income



64





80





218





322

Operating expenses:































Technology and platform fees



(1,191)





(1,037)





(3,175)





(3,321)

Content cost



(926)





(841)





(2,512)





(2,944)

Cost of inventory sold



(1,220)





(13,868)





(2,464)





(29,372)

Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



(21,226)





(17,994)





(56,782)





(53,493)

Marketing and distribution expenses



(32,317)





(26,005)





(90,975)





(85,429)

Credit loss expense



(79)





(299)





(385)





(410)

Depreciation and amortization



(4,928)





(3,438)





(15,045)





(10,449)

Non-recurring expenses



-





-





-





(1,208)

Other operating expenses



(5,417)





(5,770)





(17,236)





(19,703)

Total operating expenses



(67,303)





(69,252)





(188,574)





(206,329)

Operating profit (loss)



(618)





16,175





(9,991)





28,758

Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



(2,412)





-





(4,896)





(6)

Fair value gain on investments



27,960





-





85,460





-

Net finance income (expense):































Finance income



4





2,545





26





4,982

Finance expense



(779)





(4,747)





(3,058)





(30,035)

Net foreign exchange gain (loss)



(267)





578





(1,506)





(70)

Net finance expense



(1,042)





(1,624)





(4,539)





(25,122)

Profit before income taxes



23,888





14,551





66,034





3,629

Income tax (expense) benefit



(388)





(5,167)





2,392





(9,516)

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



23,500





9,384





68,426





(5,887)



































Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding:































Basic, millions (1)



230.29





227.35





230.28





229.48

Diluted, millions (2)



232.26





227.94





232.52





229.48

Earnings per ADS and per share for net income (loss):































Basic earnings per ADS, US$



0.20





0.08





0.59





(0.05)

Diluted earnings per ADS, US$



0.20





0.08





0.59





(0.05)

Basic earnings per share, US$



0.10





0.04





0.30





(0.03)

Diluted earnings per share, US$



0.10





0.04





0.29





(0.03)





(1) As of September 30, 2022, the total number of shares outstanding for Opera Limited was 226,436,540, equivalent to 113,218,270 ADSs.

(2) Includes the net dilutive impact of employee equity grants. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding excludes the effect of 1,891,275 ADSs that will be issued at the vesting of employee equity grants because these potential shares would have had an anti-dilutive effect on the diluted net loss per ADS and per share.







Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

[US$ thousands]

2021



2022



2021



2022

Net income (loss)



23,500





9,384





68,426





(5,887)

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Items that may be reclassified to the Statement of Operations in subsequent periods (net of tax):































Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



(1,415)





(2,412)





(719)





(5,253)

Reclassification of share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity-accounted investees



-





-





-





708

Other comprehensive loss



(1,415)





(2,412)





(719)





(4,545)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



22,085





6,973





67,708





(10,431)









Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position





As of

December 31,



As of

September 30,

[US$ thousands]

2021



2022

Assets:















Property and equipment



12,263





11,334

Intangible assets



103,627





103,415

Goodwill



430,378





428,833

Non-current receivables from sale of investments



-





136,142

Non-current investments and financial assets



2,883





2,620

Deferred tax assets



2,323





2,068

Total non-current assets



551,475





684,411



















Trade receivables



43,864





54,441

Current receivables from sale of investments



-





31,955

Other current receivables



18,538





8,301

Prepayments



9,192





7,218

Marketable securities



78,135





35,273

Cash and cash equivalents



102,876





166,071

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities



181,011





201,344

Assets held for sale



288,379





84,600

Total current assets



540,986





387,859

Total assets



1,092,460





1,072,270



















Equity:















Share capital



24





24

Other paid in capital



764,381





750,134

Retained earnings



249,155





248,495

Foreign currency translation reserve



(520)





(5,065)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent



1,013,039





993,588



















Liabilities:















Non-current lease liabilities and other loans



2,081





556

Deferred tax liabilities



6,532





8,977

Other non-current liabilities



23





29

Total non-current liabilities



8,635





9,562



















Trade and other payables



38,378





41,012

Current lease liabilities and other loans



11,427





3,378

Income tax payable



763





7,076

Deferred revenue



1,092





1,509

Other current liabilities



19,125





16,145

Total current liabilities



70,786





69,120

Total liabilities



79,421





78,683

Total equity and liabilities



1,092,460





1,072,270









Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

[US$ thousands]

Share

capital



Other

paid

in capital



Retained

earnings



Foreign

currency translation reserve



Total

equity attributable

to owners of

the parent

As of December 31, 2020



24





765,129





283,334





408





1,048,895

Net income



-





-





68,426





-





68,426

Other comprehensive loss



-





-





-





(719)





(719)

Total comprehensive income (loss)



-





-





68,426





(719)





67,707

Acquisition of treasury shares



-





(749)





-





-





(749)

Share-based remuneration



-





-





6,114





-





6,114

As of September 30, 2021



24





764,381





357,873





(311)





1,121,967



For the nine months ended September 30, 2022:

[US$ thousands]

Share

capital



Other

paid

in capital



Retained

earnings



Foreign

currency translation reserve



Total

equity attributable

to owners of

the parent

As of December 31, 2021



24





764,381





249,155





(520)





1,013,039

Net loss



-





-





(5,887)





-





(5,887)

Other comprehensive loss



-





-





-





(4,545)





(4,545)

Total comprehensive loss



-





-





(5,887)





(4,545)





(10,432)

Acquisition of treasury shares



-





(14,247)





-





-





(14,247)

Share-based remuneration



-





-





5,227





-





5,227

As of September 30, 2022



24





750,134





248,495





(5,065)





993,588









Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

[US$ thousands]

2021



2022



2021



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:































Profit before income taxes



23,888





14,551





66,034





3,629

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before income taxes to net cash flow:































Share-based payment expense



3,663





1,740





6,114





5,227

Depreciation and amortization



4,928





3,438





15,045





10,449

Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



2,412





-





4,896





6

Fair value gain on investments



(27,960)





-





(85,460)





-

Net finance expense



1,042





1,624





4,539





25,122

Other adjustments



265





(739)





(1,117)





(1,486)

Changes in working capital:































Change in trade and other receivables



(3,754)





(4,961)





(7,923)





(10,278)

Change in prepayments



(2,389)





416





(1,542)





967

Change in inventories



22





(888)





-





(1,586)

Change in loans to customers



9





-





14





-

Change in trade and other payables



(6,458)





2,260





11,137





2,634

Change in deferred revenue



138





(359)





243





417

Change in other liabilities



892





1,048





(548)





(2,112)

Income taxes (paid) received



(134)





(97)





(1,341)





133

Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities



(3,436)





18,032





10,091





33,120

Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchase of equipment



(100)





(165)





(984)





(2,758)

Development expenditure



(1,292)





(1,988)





(3,360)





(4,911)

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired



-





-





(9,008)





-

Proceeds from sale of shares in former associates



-





4,000





50,000





36,879

Net sale (purchase) of listed equity instruments



(81,313)





12,191





(84,835)





19,235

Interest income received



-





765





21





799

Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities



(82,705)





14,804





(48,166)





49,245

Cash flows from financing activities:































Acquisition of treasury shares



(1)





(4,379)





(749)





(14,247)

Interests on loans and borrowings



(75)





(42)





(243)





(145)

Repayment of loans and borrowings



(63)





(124)





(411)





(308)

Payment of lease liabilities



(1,878)





(848)





(3,784)





(2,884)

Net cash flow used in financing activities



(2,018)





(5,393)





(5,188)





(17,584)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(88,158)





27,442





(43,263)





64,781

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



178,481





139,400





134,168





102,876

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(358)





(771)





(942)





(1,586)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



89,964





166,071





89,964





166,071









Financial Details by Business Area

The tables below specify the contribution by each business area.

[US$ thousands]

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Business area

Browser and

News



Other



Total

Revenue categories:























Search



30,703





-





30,703

Advertising



34,863





9





34,872

Technology licensing and other revenue



-





1,045





1,045

Total revenue



65,566





1,054





66,620

Direct expenses:























Technology and platform fees



(986)





(205)





(1,191)

Content cost



(926)





-





(926)

Cost of inventory sold



(1,220)





-





(1,220)

Marketing and distribution expenses



(31,991)





(326)





(32,317)

Credit loss expense



(79)





-





(79)

Total direct expenses



(35,201)





(531)





(35,732)

Contribution by business area



30,365





523





30,888











[US$ thousands]

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Business area

Browser and

News



Other



Total

Revenue categories:























Search



35,368





-





35,368

Advertising



49,138





7





49,145

Technology licensing and other revenue



128





707





834

Total revenue



84,634





714





85,347

Direct expenses:























Technology and platform fees



(1,037)





-





(1,037)

Content cost



(841)





-





(841)

Cost of inventory sold



(13,868)





-





(13,868)

Marketing and distribution expenses



(25,877)





(128)





(26,005)

Credit loss expense



(291)





(8)





(299)

Total direct expenses



(41,914)





(136)





(42,050)

Contribution by business area



42,719





578





43,297







[US$ thousands]

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Business area

Browser and

News



Other



Total

Revenue categories:























Search



87,210





-





87,210

Advertising



87,203





41





87,244

Technology licensing and other revenue



-





3,909





3,909

Total revenue



174,413





3,950





178,365

Direct expenses:























Technology and platform fees



(2,635)





(539)





(3,175)

Content cost



(2,490)





(22)





(2,512)

Cost of inventory sold



(2,464)





-





(2,464)

Marketing and distribution expenses



(90,241)





(734)





(90,975)

Credit loss expense



(349)





(36)





(385)

Total direct expenses



(98,179)





(1,332)





(99,511)

Contribution by business area



76,234





2,618





78,853







[US$ thousands]

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Business area

Browser and

News



Other



Total

Revenue categories:























Search



101,128





-





101,128

Advertising



130,659





22





130,680

Technology licensing and other revenue



773





2,183





2,956

Total revenue



232,561





2,204





234,765

Direct expenses:























Technology and platform fees



(3,320)





-





(3,321)

Content cost



(2,944)





-





(2,944)

Cost of inventory sold



(29,372)





-





(29,372)

Marketing and distribution expenses



(85,115)





(314)





(85,429)

Credit loss expense



(405)





(5)





(410)

Total direct expenses



(121,157)





(320)





(121,477)

Contribution by business area



111,404





1,884





113,288















Personnel Expenses Including Share-based Remuneration

The table below specifies the amounts of personnel expenses including share-based remuneration.





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

[US$ thousands]

2021



2022



2021



2022

Personnel expenses, excluding share-based remuneration



17,274





16,146





49,860





48,286

Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs



3,952





1,848





6,923





5,207

Total personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



21,226





17,994





56,782





53,493















Other Operating Expenses

The table below specifies the nature of other operating expenses.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

[US$ thousands]

2021



2022



2021



2022

Hosting



1,960





2,343





5,713





6,869

Audit, legal and other advisory services



1,286





899





5,228





5,390

Software license fees



442





578





1,331





1,542

Rent and other office expense



743





774





2,367





2,665

Travel



131





477





319





1,049

Other



856





698





2,279





2,188

Total other operating expenses



5,417





5,770





17,236





19,703



















Non-IFRS Financial Measures





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

[US$ thousands, except per ADS and share amounts]

2021



2022



2021



2022

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA































Net income (loss)



23,500





9,384





68,426





(5,887)

Add (deduct):































Income tax expense (benefit)



388





5,167





(2,392)





9,516

Net finance expense



1,042





1,624





4,539





25,122

Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



2,412





-





4,896





6

Depreciation and amortization



4,928





3,438





15,045





10,449

Share-based remuneration



3,952





1,848





6,923





5,207

Non-recurring expenses



-





-





-





1,208

Fair value gain on investments



(27,960)





-





(85,460)





-

Other operating income



(64)





(80)





(218)





(322)

Adjusted EBITDA



8,197





21,382





11,759





45,300



































Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income































Net Income (loss)



23,500





9,384





68,426





(5,887)

Add (deduct):































Share-based remuneration



3,952





1,848





6,923





5,207

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



857





645





3,999





1,935

Amortization of Nanobank intangible assets (1)



1,759





-





5,277





-

Non-recurring expenses



-





-





-





1,208

Income tax adjustment (2)



(252)





(118)





(1,057)





(430)

Adjusted net income



29,816





11,759





83,567





2,033



































Adjusted net income per ADS and per share:































Basic adjusted net income per ADS, US$



0.26





0.10





0.73





0.02

Diluted adjusted net income per ADS, US$



0.26





0.10





0.72





0.02

Basic adjusted net income per share, US$



0.13





0.05





0.36





0.01

Diluted adjusted net income per share, US$



0.13





0.05





0.36





0.01





(1) The amortization of Nanobank intangible assets is included in the line "Share of net income (loss) of equity-accounted investees".

(2) Reversal of tax benefit related to the social security cost component of share-based remuneration and deferred taxes on the amortization of acquired intangible assets.

SOURCE Opera Limited