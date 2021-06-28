Opera supplements annual report with Nanobank's audited financial statements

OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) ("Opera"), one of the world's largest internet consumer brands with hundreds of millions of users worldwide, today announced that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission an amendment to its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The amendment supplements the annual report with the audited financial statements and related notes of NanoCred Cayman Company Limited ("Nanobank"), which are to be filed on or before June 30th in accordance with Rule 3-09 of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Opera's annual report is otherwise unchanged.

The annual report, including the amendment, can be accessed on the Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com/sec-filings or the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov . Opera will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and the ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to [email protected] or by writing to:

Opera Limited

Vitaminveien 4

NO-0485 OSLO

Attention: Investor Relations

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchanges (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com .

SOURCE Opera Limited

Related Links

http://www.opera.com

