Opera to Add Nervos to its Built-in Browser Crypto Wallet

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera , the world's first browser with Web 3 capabilities, today announced plans to support Nervos , one of the world's leading blockchains, through a new CKB$ (Nervos crypto asset) integration via its native crypto wallet. The collaboration not only opens Opera up to a new audience of blockchain and crypto enthusiasts that are part of Nervos' rapidly growing community, but it also gives application developers relying on Nervos increased reach through Opera's massive user base. Opera users will be able to send and receive Nervos CKB directly within the Opera browser and access Nervos dApps listed on the built-in DApps Store.

Nervos will become the fourth blockchain to become incorporated into the Opera browser after Bitcoin, Ethereum, and TRON. Opera is the browser of choice for hundreds of millions of users worldwide. In 2018, Opera became the first major browser to include a native Crypto Wallet and Web 3 support. Opera's novel features allow people to make transactions and interact with the blockchain-based internet of the future, also known as Web 3. The company's decision to introduce CKB$ support to its wallet integration marks another step in the development of future-oriented applications, which talk to as many blockchains as possible, providing the most seamless experience to the users. Integrating $CKB directly in the Opera Browser Crypto Wallet means users will be able to easily send and receive CKB tokens via a seamless user interface without any third-party browser extensions or separate wallet applications. Opera and Nervos are both aligned to making crypto accessible and easy to use, and through this browser integration, users' crypto experiences will be significantly more enjoyable.

"Backed by an experienced team and a devoted global community, Nervos is making waves in the blockchain and crypto space, which makes it an ideal partner chain," said Cuautemoc Weber, VP Business Development at Opera. "Nervos also shares our vision for mainstream adoption for Web 3 and is exploring the many possibilities that an interoperable blockchain and crypto ecosystem has to offer."

"The support of Opera, a mainstream browser with hundreds of millions of users, is important not only for the Nervos network but also the success of the future decentralized economy," said Kevin Wang, co-founder at Nervos. "We look forward to the feedback from Opera users and are excited to introduce them to the Nervos community."





The integration with Opera is the latest in a series of ecosystem updates and developments to the Nervos ecosystem driving the next generation of interoperability that will empower the creation of Universal Applications, which are apps that transcend individual blockchains to work seamlessly across every chain in the ecosystem. Most recently, Nervos began development on the first cross-chain bridge to Cardano, enabling users to use Nervos and Cardano's native currencies interchangeably, as well as create their own tokens across both chains.

About Nervos

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain ecosystem aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability, and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

For more information on Nervos, visit www.nervos.org .

About Opera

Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content discovery solutions to hundreds of millions of people worldwide. The company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world. Opera is listed on Nasdaq under the OPRA ticker symbol.

www.opera.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/Opera









