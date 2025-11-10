Opera to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

Opera Limited

Nov 10, 2025, 07:00 ET

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), a leading global browser and AI agent company, announced today the appearance of Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, at the Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit.

Event Details:

Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit on November 18th, 2025. The company will present at 10:15 a.m. PST (1:15 p.m. EST).
A webcast of this presentation will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across devices. Hundreds of millions worldwide use Opera's mobile and desktop browsers for their speed, security, and unique features, enhanced with integrated AI that enables users to navigate and interact with the web in new transformative ways. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download Opera products from opera.com and learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com.

