Opera to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today the appearance of company executives at upcoming investor conferences.

Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference on September 6, 2024. Per Wetterdal, EVP Commercial, will present at a fireside chat at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 9, 2024. Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at a fireside chat at 3:45 p.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com .

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995, and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browser and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com.

