Opera's new AI browser to soon get even more features through new AI innovation program

Opera One's developer version will allow users to test new AI features on a bi-weekly basis through it's AI Feature Drops initiative

OSLO, Norway, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], the innovative Norwegian browser company is about to add new features to Opera One, its flagship AI-centric browser. Opera's relentless pursuit of browser innovation distinguishes Opera One from its competitors. Rather than merely integrating AI features, Opera undertook a complete reimagining of its flagship browser. Opera One is the first web browser from Opera that features a native browser AI, which improves the users' web browsing without the need for additional paid services or extensions.

Redesigned from the ground up, this browser ushers in an era of AI-based browsing, setting the stage for a transformative online experience. The highlight of Opera One is its integrated native AI, Aria, which can be accessed both through a command line and the browser sidebar. Aria offers free access to a leading GPT-based solution, coupled with real-time web data, empowering users with enhanced productivity and creative interaction with browser AI. It can also be trained to write in the user's unique style.

AI Feature Drops available in early access in Opera One Developer

Opera is starting its AI Feature Drops program to provide users with cutting-edge and experimental AI-based features to test ahead of other browsers.

"AI is moving fast and so are we. We've started the AI Feature Drops Program to allow people to test our newest AI explorations that either will or won't make it to the official version of Opera One. We are excited to let our most engaged users test and share their feedback and suggestions with us," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP at Opera

In early 2023, Opera redesigned and reengineered its flagship desktop browser into Opera One. Opera has also added native AI features to Opera GX, its browser for gamers, and its flagship mobile browsers on Android and iOS. Opera believes AI will soon help users perform more elaborate browser tasks, enhancing their experiences on the web. As previously announced, Opera is also excited about its opportunity to bring a true Opera One experience to iOS following the EU Digital Markets Act.

In February 2024, the company announced the opening of a new, fully green-energy-powered AI cluster in Keflavik, Iceland thus emphasizing its strong commitment to its AI efforts. The new data center is an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, equipped with the newest NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs that will all work as a single AI supercomputing cluster serving Opera's AI workloads.

