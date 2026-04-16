Opera's new Browser Connector lets ChatGPT and Claude see your browsing and use it as context

OSLO, Norway, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] is once again redefining the relationship between browsers and artificial intelligence with the launch of Browser Connector. This new, free, feature in Opera One and Opera GX allows users to invite their favorite AI tools - like ChatGPT and Claude - directly into their live browsing sessions via MCP, providing the AI with full, real-time context of open tabs and active content.

Opera introduces Browser Connector to connect ChatGPT and Claude to Opera and let it see the user's tabs.

Until now, using external AI services required a constant, clunky "person-in-the-middle" routine of recreating context for your AI. Browser Connector eliminates this friction. Whether you are researching the best LED facemask to buy for your friend or performing research with dozens of open tabs, your AI of choice no longer needs you to provide it with the context: it can now access and read page content, understand open tabs, and even take screenshots to analyze images or graphs - you can now allow Claude or ChatGPT to access your browser session.

A commitment to user choice

Beyond the technical upgrade, Browser Connector reinforces Opera's long-standing advocacy for user choice over ecosystem lock-in.

"With Browser Connector, Opera ensures users aren't bound to a single company's ecosystem, but are instead free to combine the best tools for their specific needs," said Mohamed Salah, Senior Director of Product at Opera.

Opera remains dedicated to an open AI strategy, having integrated ChatGPT in early 2023, followed by its own multi-LLM AI. The Browser Connector feature simplifies the advanced MCP technology first introduced in Opera Neon, making it accessible for everyone in Opera One and Opera GX.

Availability

Browser Connector is available for free today in Opera One and Opera GX in Early Bird mode - the browsers' testing environment. To get started, users can head to Settings, search for "AI Services," and install the Browser Connector feature. They then have to connect ChatGPT or Claude to the feature.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across devices. Hundreds of millions of people use Opera browsers for their unique features on mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol OPRA. Download Opera browsers and other Opera products at opera.com. Learn more at investor.opera.com.

SOURCE Opera Limited