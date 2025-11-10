Operating Executive Dahlia Abadir Launches GRO Advisory to Support Consumer and Investor-Backed Brands

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahlia Abadir announced the launch of GRO Advisory, a boutique operating advisory supporting founders, consumer brands, franchisors, private equity backed companies, and investor groups across fitness, wellness, beauty, pet services, and other multi-unit consumer sectors.

Over the last decade, Dahlia has held leadership roles across Tesla during a period of high growth and served as Chief Operating Officer for large multi-unit franchise groups within European Wax Center, Dogtopia, and Orangetheory Fitness. Across these platforms she led people leadership, operational performance, and the systems needed to scale teams and markets.

"Brands want to grow, but they are often still building the engine while already accelerating. GRO Advisory exists to bring operational clarity, leadership rhythm, and scalable systems so growth becomes durable rather than reactive. Strategy only works when the teams, the leaders, and the systems move together," Dahlia said.

GRO Advisory provides executive leadership support, strategic advisory partnership, and scalable growth acceleration for emerging and investor-backed consumer brands.

About GRO Advisory

GRO Advisory partners with consumer brands, founders, franchisors, private equity backed companies, and investor groups involved in growth and acquisition. The firm brings an operator's perspective to executive leadership and strategic advisory, applying a defined operating framework that strengthens systems, builds clarity and cadence, and aligns teams so organizations can execute with consistency as they scale.

For more information about GRO Advisory, visit www.groadvisory.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE GRO Advisory