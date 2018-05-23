Operating Room Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2023

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Overview

The operating room equipment market report evaluates each of the segments and its sub-categories in detail for market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities.The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have strong impact on the global operating room equipment market and could influence the market in future as well.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3999867



Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition between leading market players operating across the globe. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their market positions and increase their correspondent market shares.



The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing market players in targeting all major stakeholders in this industry such as companies and hospitals. The report also profiles major players in the global operating room equipment market based on various attributes such as company details, business overview, financial facts, business strategies and recent developments.



Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Key Research Aspects

The operating room equipment market report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global market.The operating room equipment market comprises movable imaging systems, biomedical systems, endoscopes, anesthesia systems, operating tables, operating room lights, surgical imaging displays, operating room integration systems, surgical booms, and microscopes.



The growth of the overall market is due to rise in number of hospitals, growing number of ambulatory surgical centers, surge in demand for hybrid operating rooms, growing number of regulations for operating room equipment, and increase in number of geriatric population coupled with high number of surgeries worldwide. Globally, the operating room equipment market has been experiencing steady growth and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.



Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Segmentations

Based on product type, the operating room equipment market has been segmented into movable imaging systems, biomedical systems, endoscopes, anesthesia systems, operating tables, operating room lights, surgical imaging displays, operating room integration systems, surgical booms, and microscopes.The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, efficacy, revenue, and geographical coverage.



The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.



Additional information, such as recent developments in operating room equipment, market dynamics, and value chain analysis, in the market overview chapter provides details to assist new and existing players to venture and explore latent market opportunities in the near future.This report provides in-depth analysis of the global operating room equipment market.



The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the research and development and application. In order to provide a snapshot of this market to stakeholders, this report includes an executive summary section, which summarizes the market size, trends, and competition for different regions.



Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Vendor Analysis

The operating room equipment market report also includes recommendations section that will assist new companies to establish their presence and existing players to expand their market shares.Key players in the operating room equipment market include Allen Medical (Hill ROM), GE Healthcare, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co.



KG, Mizuho OSI, Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge AB), Olympus Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Skytron, LLC, Steris Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.



Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by Product Type

Movable Imaging Systems

Biomedical Systems

Endoscopes

Anesthesia Systems

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Imaging Displays

Operating Room Integration Systems

Surgical Booms

Microscopes



Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3999867



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operating-room-equipment-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2017---2023-300653556.html