Operating Room Integration Market size worth $ 4.27 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.96% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand for advanced technological applications, an increase in the number of medical procedures, patient safety concerns, and an increase in desire for minimally invasive surgeries are important drivers driving market expansion.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Operating Room Integration Market" By Device Type (Audio & Video Management Systems, Display Systems), By Application (Urology, Surgery), By End-User (Hospital, Clinic), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Operating Room Integration Market size was valued at USD 1.51 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.96% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Operating Room Integration Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Operating Room Integration Market Overview

Healthcare is benefiting greatly from the rising sophistication of technology, as a result of which operating room integration has come into play, resulting in the rise of the global healthcare market. Furthermore, the rise in concerns about patient safety in the operating room is expected to drive the global operating room integration market during the forecast period.

Because of the increasing complexity of advanced surgeries, hospitals are opting for technology developments in operating rooms. The use of integrated operating rooms outfitted with surgical tools and technologies such as integrated digital imaging diagnostics and surgical instruments with robotic 3D imaging, surgical robots, and virtual reality is also on the rise. New surgical technology allows surgeons to boost speed and safety in the operating room by guiding their motions and providing unparalleled access to information. This trend is projected to continue in the next years, with an increasing number of hospitals focusing on integrated operating rooms, which will help the operating room integration market grow.

Key Developments

In September 2021 , Skytron announced the debut of their latest video integration system, the SkyVision Ascend, which establishes a new benchmark for precise, crystal-clear 4K visual access during procedures. The SkyVision Ascend collaborates with operating room staff to increase surgical workflow, efficiency, and staff readiness for future technological improvements.

, Skytron announced the debut of their latest video integration system, the SkyVision Ascend, which establishes a new benchmark for precise, crystal-clear visual access during procedures. The SkyVision Ascend collaborates with operating room staff to increase surgical workflow, efficiency, and staff readiness for future technological improvements. In April 2020 , FUJIFILM Medical Systems established a partnership with Caresyntax Corp., a prominent provider of surgical automation and analytics software, to supply Fujifilm Systems Integration, which would employ Caresyntax's patented operating room integration and workflow automation expertise. Fujifilm and Caresyntax intend to collaborate on the development of a system integration solution for image and data integration in operating rooms (OR/Hybrid OR) and endoscopy suites.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Olympus, Stryker, STERIS, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Getinge, Merivaara, Image Stream Medical, KARL STORZ, Skytron, Doricon Medical Systems.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Operating Room Integration Market On the basis of Device Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Operating Room Integration Market, By Device Type

Audio & Video Management Systems



Display Systems



Documentations & Recording Systems



Others

Operating Room Integration Market, By Application

Urology



Surgery



Neuro



Others

Operating Room Integration Market, By End User

Hospital



Clinic

Operating Room Integration Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin Amer ica

