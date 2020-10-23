Operating Room Management Market by Solution, Delivery Mode, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Operating Room Management Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global operating room management market is expected to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2025 from USD 2.44 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the emphasis on cost control and efficiency improvement in hospitals, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, favorable government support, redevelopment projects, and the availability of funding to promote OR infrastructure. However, a dearth of skilled surgeons in integrated operating rooms and the high prices and maintenance costs of ORM software are expected to hinder the market growth.



The software component segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Based on the component, the operating room management market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the growing installation of ORM software.



The operating room supply management solutions are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on solutions, the market is broadly segmented into data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions (including temperature management solutions and humidity management solutions). The operating room supply management solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for operating room supply management solutions to manage rising operating room expenditure efficiently



The cloud-based solutions to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise solutions, web-based solutions, and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in this market during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to advantages such as scalable data storage, scalable computing power, machine-learning capabilities, and faster data transfer between organizations of cloud platforms.



The Ambulatory Surgery Centers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the global operating room management market in 2020, while ASCs are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The high growth of this segment is due to the increasing number of surgical procedures conducted in ASCs, rising interest in ambulatory care due to the potential for cost-reduction, and the demand for efficient care among patients.



Asia-Pacific to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025.

Geographically, the operating room management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. The need to reduce healthcare costs, growing patient volume, and the rising need for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment drive market growth in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Operating Room Management Market Overview

4.2 North America: Operating Room Management Market, 2019

4.3 Operating Room Management Market, by Delivery Mode

4.4 Operating Room Management Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Cost Control and Efficiency Improvement in Hospitals

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Ehrs and Other Hcit Solutions

5.2.1.3 Favorable Government Support and Initiatives for Healthcare

5.2.1.4 Redevelopment Projects and Availability of Funding to Promote or Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Pricing and Maintenance Costs of Orm Software

5.2.2.2 Interoperability Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets and Growing Medical Tourism

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Hospitals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Surgeons in Integrated Operating Rooms

5.2.4.2 Consolidation of Healthcare Providers

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Operating Room Management Market

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Technology Analysis



6 Operating Room Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 The Software Segment Commanded the Largest Share of the Operating Room Management Market

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Orm Software and the Indispensable & Recurring Nature of Services to Drive Market Growth



7 Operating Room Management Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Data Management and Communication Solutions

7.2.1 Data Management and Communication Solutions to Account for the Largest Share of the Market During the Forecast Period

7.3 Anesthesia Information Management Systems

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Aims Systems for Clinical Decision Making to Support Market Growth

7.4 Operating Room Supply Management Solutions

7.4.1 Focus on Reducing High Expenditure Incurred on Operating Room Supplies Drives Market Growth

7.5 Operating Room Scheduling Solutions

7.5.1 or Scheduling Solutions Helps Reduce Labor Costs

7.6 Performance Management Solutions

7.6.1 Benefits of Increased Efficiency and Productivity to Support the Growth of this Segment

7.7 Other Solutions



8 Operating Room Management Market, by Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise Solutions

8.2.1 Enhanced Control and Cost Benefits Offered by On-Premise Solutions are Major Factors Supporting Market Growth

8.3 Cloud-Based Solutions

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Healthcare Organizations are Shifting from On-Premise Models to Cloud-Based Models Thus Driving Market Growth



9 Operating Room Management Market, by End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Hospitals to Dominate the Operating Room Management Market During the Forecast Period

9.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.3.1 The Cost-Effectiveness of Ambulatory Surgery Centers to Drive Market Growth



10 Operating Room Management Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Ranking/Share Analysis

11.4 Key Market Developments

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Partnerships

11.4.3 Agreements



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

12.2.1 Stars

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive Players

12.2.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Epic Systems Corporation

13.2 Cerner Corporation

13.3 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

13.4 Mckesson Corporation

13.5 GE Healthcare

13.6 Surgical Information Systems LLC

13.7 Picis Clinical Solutions Inc

13.8 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

13.9 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.10 Steris Corporation

13.11 DXC Technology

13.12 Omnicell, Inc.

13.13 United Health Group

13.14 Nexus AG

13.15 Getinge AB

13.16 Brainlab AG

13.17 Richard Wolf GmbH

13.18 Karl Storz Se & Co. KG

13.19 Censis Technologies Inc.

13.20 Anestech Innovation Rising

13.21 Alert Life Sciences Computing

13.22 Gtplan Supply Chain 4.0



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5ojvp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

