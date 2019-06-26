Operating Tables: Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Outlook to 2022 with Profiles on 53 Industry Players
Jun 26, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Operating Tables: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- General Operating Tables
- Specialty Operating Tables
The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH (Germany)
- ALVO Medical sp. z o.o. (Poland)
- Denyers International Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Eschmann Equipment (UK)
- Getinge Group (Sweden)
- MAQUET (Germany)
- medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Merivaara Oy (Finland)
- Mizuho Corporation (Japan)
- Schaerer Medical AG (Switzerland)
- Skytron, LLC (US)
- Steris Corp. (US)
- Stille AB (Sweden)
- Stryker Corporation (US)
- TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG (Germany)
Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Operating Tables - A Preview
- Market Outlook
- Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects
- Major Market Drivers in a Gist
- Select Key Market Restraints
- Snapshot of Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market
- A Peek into the Competitive Landscape
- Competition in Mobile Operating Tables Market
2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector
- Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient Tables
- Focus on High-Tech Operating Rooms
- Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market
- Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand
- Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth
- Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand
- Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities
- Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market
- Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
- Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand
- Expanding Population Fuels Demand
- Geriatric Population Propels Growth
- Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- General Operating Tables
- Specialty Operating Tables
- Based on Drive Type
- Features of Operating Tables
- Operating Tables Streamline Today's Operating Room
- Orthopedic Tables
- Specialized Form of Operating Tables Orthopedic Tables
- Significant Features of Orthopedic Tables
- Positioning of Orthopedic Tables
- Ophthalmic Operating Tables
- Urology/Cysto Tables
- Neurology Tables
- Imaging Tables
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
- Schaerer Medical to Unveil Schaerer Axis 350 in Latin America
- Schaerer Medical to Launch Schaerer Axis 350 in Switzerland
- Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions Introduces New Specialty Operating Tables for Spinal Procedures
- Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions Unveils Allen Advance Table Lateral System
- Hill-Rom Designs & Develops TruSystem 3000 Mobile Operating Table
- Getinge Group Adds Total Lift Bed from VitalGo Systems to Patient Mobility Products Portfolio
- Getinge Group and GE Healthcare Jointly Develop Angiography Integrated Solution for Hybrid OR Procedures
- Denyers Introduces Q4 Day Surgery Trolley; Inks Partnership with Anetic Aid
- AGA Sanittsartikel Introduces New Operating Tables
- Torontech Launches ToronSurge Operating Tables
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Hohnhaus & Jansenberger Group Acquires medifa-hesse
- Stille Purchases the Medstone Table Series
- Stille Surgical Agrees to Acquire Arcoma North America
- Merivaara Inks Hospital Equipment Distribution Agreement with Clinitech
- Merivaara Inks Distribution Deal with Network Medical for Brazil
- Hill-Rom Acquires Trumpf Medical
- Addvise Takes Over Surgical Tables
- Stryker Takes Over Berchtold
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 59)
- The United States (15)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (24)
- France (2)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
