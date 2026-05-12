Operation BBQ Relief Returns to Joplin, Missouri, to Honor 15th Anniversary of Deadly Tornado and Founding of the Organization During National Barbecue Month

PECULIAR, Mo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 22, 2026, Operation BBQ Relief® (OBR) will return to the city where its mission began, setting up at Cunningham Park in Joplin, Mo. to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 2011 Joplin EF5 tornado and the founding of the organization. OBR pitmasters and volunteers will serve free, hot barbecue meals to Joplin citizens, first responders, tornado survivors, and community members.

For the last 15 years, Operation BBQ Relief has been serving free, hot barbecue meals to communities impacted by natural disasters. The organization is hosting an event at Cunningham Park in Joplin, Mo. commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 2011 Joplin EF5 tornado and the founding of Operation BBQ Relief.

The Weather Channel and veteran meteorologist Mike Bettes will also be on site in the evening on May 21 for a special live remembrance show. JOPLIN: 15 YEARS LATER premieres Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. EDT on The Weather Channel TV Network and The Weather Channel TV App, with encore airings throughout the weekend.

On May 22, 2011, an EF5 tornado devastated Joplin, claiming 161 lives and destroying thousands of homes and businesses. In the immediate aftermath, a group of competitive pitmasters from eight states mobilized, firing up their smokers and serving more than 120,000 meals in just 13 days to families and first responders. That spontaneous act of compassion led directly to the founding of Operation BBQ Relief.

"Fifteen years ago, the Joplin tornado showed us the healing power of a hot meal and the generosity of the BBQ community," said Stan Hays, Co-Founder and CEO of Operation BBQ Relief. "We are coming back to honor the lives lost, celebrate this community's incredible resilience, and give back to the people who inspired our entire mission. This event is about remembrance, gratitude, and continuing to deliver comfort when it matters most."

The event at 12:00 p.m. on May 22 will be held at Cunningham Park, home to the Butterfly Memorial honoring tornado victims, located at 26th and Maiden Lane, Shelter No. 2, in Joplin, and will feature OBR's signature smoked pulled pork sandwiches with apple barbecue drizzle, cheesy corn, granola bars, and bottled water. The public is invited to join for meals, fellowship, and reflection.

In addition to the Joplin event, the organization is kicking off its 15-year anniversary celebration with its annual Heroes Golf Classic presented by Mercury 1 and Adams Cable, bringing supporters and partners together to raise funds and awareness for its programs, including Camp OBR. Participants can tee off on Monday, May 18 at one of Kansas City's finest golf courses and enjoy award-winning barbecue from top pitmasters. The charity golf tournament is taking place from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at two different golf courses: The National Golf Club and The Bluffs Golf Club in Parkville. Proceeds from the event supports veterans, first responders, and their families through OBR's life-changing programs, including Camp OBR.

For more information and details about OBR's anniversary week events, visit www.operationbbqrelief.org.

About Operation BBQ Relief

Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that delivers the healing power of barbecue to communities impacted by natural disasters. Since its founding in Joplin in 2011, OBR has served more than 13 million meals to survivors, first responders, and relief workers across the United States.

Beyond disaster response, the organization enriches heroes' lives every day through Camp OBR, a 192-acre retreat at the Lake of the Ozarks offering healing experiences, outdoor adventures, and culinary therapy for military members, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families, and their loved ones. It also operates The Always Serving Project, which honors military members, veterans, first responders, and their families year-round with hot BBQ meals, thank-you events, Meals of Gratitude, BBQ education, and culinary therapy. For more information, visit www.operationbbqrelief.org.

SOURCE Operation BBQ Relief